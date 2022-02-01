Leadership North registration open
The Leadership North program is a way to exchange viewpoints and experience with others from the area about the challenges, opportunities and issues affecting the area north of Baton Rouge. Applications for the 2022 class are being accepted. The Tuition is $700, which includes all the costs and meals. Visit https://zacharychamber.com/leadership-north/ for information on how to apply.
Hit some balls, eat some chicken
The Rage 2022 Hit-a-thon is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 5 at the Church Street Park in Zachary. Adults can purchase three swings for $5. Barbecue chicken plates are $10.
For information, contact Joe Cox at (225) 400-5860 or coxjoe35@gmail.com. The funds raised support 10U and 12U World Series trips.
Ladies AA available
First United Methodist Church of Baker, 1255 Camelia Ave., is hosting Ladies AA every Thursday night from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Check out the library
Area branch libraries are offering to-go crafts as well as book clubs and other activities. Check online at www.ebrpl.com to see what is available near you.
Live music announced
The first show of the Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series has been announced.
The Florida Street Blowhards will perform in Downtown Live at the Gazebo in Zachary at 6:30 p.m., March 11 at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, snowballs and ice cream, beer and wine, and cotton candy will be available. The event is free, and attendees should being lawn chairs. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
STEM group coming to Chaneyville
Baton Rouge STEM will hold a STEM Discovery Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211, Jackson Road, Zachary. Register for free at batonrougestem.org. Call (225) 286-7225 or (225) 654-3309. This is a kickoff event for Baton Rouge STEM activities in the area.
'Cinderella' dates change
Zachary High School Drama will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” several times on new days. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased at the door on online at zhsdrama.ticketleap.com/cinderella.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 11-12 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13. Feb. 6 is Princess Day: All princesses are invited to take a photograph with the royal court after the show. Royal attire is encouraged.
