Zachary is teaming with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a free mobile food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, at the Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road. This program will provide food for approximately 800 households and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The mobile distribution will be conducted as a drive-through. Participants do not get out of their vehicles. When cars reach the distribution point, the product will be loaded in the vehicle for them. Recipients must be residents of Zachary and should be prepared to show proof of residency. Only one food distribution per car will be allowed. Multiple families in a single car will only be served once.