The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 15-21:
Jaqualin Dunn: 28; 2239 Motel Lane, Jackson; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Shawn Elsey: 50; 3722 Pope Road, Zachary; remaining after forbidden
DeQuan Jones: 41; 4904 Tristian Ave., Baker; hit-and-run
Kevin Jones: 23; 11239 Cypress Glenn Ave., Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse aggravated assault — child endangerment
Antoinette Porter: 50; 4691 Gibben Payne Ave., Baker; theft and criminal trespass
Don Raby: 33; 14258 Stonegate Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Nicholas Spann: 25; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; attempted simple burglary, criminal trespass, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II and simple arson
Kerry Sullivan: 5181 Commerce Blvd., St. Francisville; remaining after forbidden
Kelcie Vappie: 23; 9113 Highland Oaks Ave., Zachary; possession of marijuana