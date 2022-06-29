At its June 16 meeting, Zachary Rotarians heard from local songwriter Shawnte Floyd. She shared the song "You and Me," which she wrote after the 2017 death of her brother.
Floyd, a Zachary native, also is a recording artist, piano teacher and minister. She and her husband, Jason, along with their children, Clair, Angel, Jordan, Jacob and Jason, all live in Zachary.
Floyd started playing the piano at age 6 and grew up the daughter of a pastor. She shared she has experienced the struggles many others face in their spiritual walk. Floyd said she loves the Lord, loves to teach and gives God the glory for her success.