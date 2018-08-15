Zachary volleyball team prepares for 2018 campaign
The Lady Broncos volleyball team has spent the summer training hard for the 2018 season. In addition to working on drills to strengthen their volleyball skills, they have also worked all summer with coach Jason Little to increase their strength, flexibility and explosiveness.
This year’s team will feature a large number of underclassmen whom the coaching staff has been working with since they were in fifth or sixth grade. The Lady Broncos will have four seniors — Alayna Flotte, Meredith Long, Kacy Askew and Erin Miller. Head coach Cheri Perry said each of her seniors "brings something special to the team. Alayna is a player that is willing step up and play whatever position we need her in. Meredith will run through a wall for you. Erin started with us her sophomore year, and she was young and raw. Fast forward two years and she has proved to be one of our top players. Kacy is a player that will motivate teammates to push through, even when she is struggling herself.”
Perry also expects contributions from sophomores Monet McDaniel and Kelsey White, who played some varsity games as freshmen last year. Other likely sophomore contributors include Brianne Bankston, Treasure Gardner and Madeline Meeks. Incoming freshman Kyra Woods may also see some varsity playing time.
Perry is excited about this team. "We are more than just a team, we are family. I love how they all come from different backgrounds with different personalities but act like family when they come together.”
It is that family unity that Perry and assistant coach Janie Tidwell hope leads to greater teamwork on the court.
Perry credits the strength and conditioning work the girls did this summer with coach Little as further helping them grow athletically and as a team. “Our girls have a love-hate relationship with Coach Little. They hate how hard the workouts are but love the fact that he challenges them physically and mentally. There were times you could see a few of them wanting to give up, but they knew they had to finish not only for themselves, but for their team."
The Lady Broncos play in District 3-I, a tough district that includes McKinley, Baton Rouge High, Central and St. Joseph’s Academy. District opponent Baton Rouge High made it to the quarterfinals in last year’s Division I playoffs, and St. Joseph was the state runner-up. “Our district is tough every year. No matter the outcome, as long as the girls play to their potential and play to win, I will always be proud,” Perry said.
Prior to district, the girls will warm up with tournaments at Lee High, Brusly and Northeast.
The first time to see the Lady Broncos in action is Friday, when they host an alumni game at the ZHS gym. The cost to attend the alumni game is $1, and Perry promises that there will be both fierce competition and lots of fun.
The action heats up the following week as the varsity competes in the Episcopal jamboree on Aug. 23 and the junior varsity and freshmen squads compete in jamborees at the ZHS gym on Aug. 25. The regular season starts the following week and extends to the end of October, with the playoffs beginning in November. There are plenty of opportunities to see the Lady Broncos varsity, junior varsity and ninth-grade teams in action at home or on the road.
Coach Perry encourages fans to come see the girls. “What I love about this team is that there is no one superstar. We have 23 girls that will hustle, go for every ball and fight for every point. They understand that wins are not given, they are earned. Each one of them has something special such that, when they come together, there are no limits to what they can accomplish. No matter the outcome, these girls will come to play.”
Busy summer for Abby Dunford
Northwestern Middle School swimming phenom Abby Dunford had a challenging and busy late spring and summer. In late April, she and her brother were diagnosed with scoliosis, which kept her out of the pool until June. Abby now has to wear a back brace 24 hours a day, seven days a week — except when she is training or competing in the pool.
Her diagnosis and layoff do not appear to have slowed her down in the pool. With only 40 days of training, she was able to break three state records at the Louisiana state championships. The following week, she led Team Louisiana at the USA Southern Zone All-Star USA Championship meet held in Midland Texas. Abby was the top point scorer for Team Louisiana and was on the podium three times while making the finals in every event she swam.
A last goodbye to the 2018 ZHS baseball team
The ZHS baseball team held an awards banquet on Aug. 9 to celebrate a wonderful season for the team and several individual performers. Instead of revisiting the all district, all-metro and all-state performances or No. 1 regular season ranking, or undefeated district record, how about some statistics on what these guys did in the classroom? Seven players maintained a 4.0 or higher GPA. The 23 members of the varsity team had a cumulative GPA of 3.3. Expand the group to the entire 36-player program and the cumulative GPA was 3.2.