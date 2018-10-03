The Zachary Community School Board approved on Tuesday a $1.5 million budget for renovations at Zachary High School’s stadium and gave the district permission to advertise for bids for the project.
BCB Architects recommended the budget for the project, which will involve remodeling and enlarging the press box, installing an elevator, adding 800 new bleacher seats, and building a new entrance plaza.
Superintendent Scott Devillier said the improvements will be paid for with surplus funds the district has been setting aside for the past few years.
The school district first began looking into upgrading the dilapidated press box several months ago. The 1,960-square-feet structure was built decades ago and is too small to fit all the media workers who now come to the championship team’s games.
Leaders initially hoped to fix up the press box for under $750,000. But they only got a handful of bids for the project, and the board ended up rejecting them all because they were over budget.
Devillier previously said he hopes to award the project to a contractor by December and begin work soon after.