Jon McClinton’s Zachary High basketball team (25-12) made its deepest run in years with a quarterfinal appearance in the 5A playoffs. After wins over 21 seed Woodlawn in the bi-district round and a road upset over 5 seed Lafayette in the regional round, the Broncos season came to an end against Bonnabel. The playoff run was the first time in 24 years for the Broncos to advance to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. McClinton said, “We definitely improved from last year, and the program is on the right track.”
The Broncos will say goodbye to seven senior contributors Jeremiah Hollins, Chaun Moore, Dylan Jackson, Darian Ward, Wayne West, Michael Stubblefield and Kris Coleman. McClinton emphasized the importance of these seniors. They were the first class in the past 12 years to have the same head coach for their entire four years at ZHS while averaging 20 wins per season.
McClinton spoke of each of the seniors for what they added to the team chemistry and 2019-2020 motto of “family.”
“Chaun Moore improved his skill set and took the responsibility of being a leader in the program. Dylan Jackson was definitely a dynamic shooter and defended the best guard. Darian Ward evolved into one of the best players in a district and is one of the best kids this program has ever seen. Wayne West was our heart, the emotional leader and the epitome of the philosophy GRIT. Michael Stubblefield played harder than anyone on the floor and he hit some huge shots for us this year. Kristian Coleman was an awesome rebounder,” the coach said.
McClinton is already looking forward to next year’s team that will return young and talented players like Brandon Rodgers, Kyree Davis, Jeremiah Fisher, Jalen Bolden and Jordan DeCuir. He expects the team’s physicality to come from All District linebacker Elijah Hill. “The future is definitely bright,” Coach McClinton said.
McClinton added that if next year’s team buys into the system, they could be better. “We will work even harder this offseason to keep the momentum we started going into next year” McClinton concluded.