Wayne Barnes has delivered countless sermon in his more than 60 years of ministry. Unlike most, he can paint a picture of the Bible and its history based on both Biblical knowledge and firsthand witness of the sites that range from the Old Testament’s Mount Nebo to the New Testament’s Mount of Olives. Barnes, at 85, just returned from his 50th trip to the Holy Land as a traveler and guide to others.
Barnes has held two very full careers in Zachary. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church of Zachary for 39 years and holds the title of pastor emeritus. He is also the founder of Zachary Travel and Cruise, a business opened nearly 50 years ago in response to the success of guided tours to Israel, Europe, and, eventually, all other the United States and the far corners of the globe.
There are no mere accidents in a life of faith, Barnes said, but he never intended to become a guided tour provider and the zeal he has for the Holy Land evolved from very little interest at all. Barnes, who came to Zachary in 1962 when he was 27, had a close friend who traveled to the Holy Land. “I didn’t have an interest in going to the Holy Land, but he came back just insisting that I go to the Holy Land,” he said.
Barnes did agree to go, but recalls he wasn’t enthused about it and didn’t think about taking anyone with him. As soon as members of the church heard he was going, they started inquiring about going with him and a group from First Baptist Church went with him. “I started to realize that if I could get a group of people to go with me, I would get a free trip,” Barnes said with a chuckle.
One of the women on that first trip was so impressed with the trip that she asked if Barnes could take a group somewhere the next year. She offered to get the group together if Barnes would serve as the guide. He took his second group to Europe and his second vocation, tour guide, started.
Tours to this region have developed into a specialty for Barnes.
Barnes holds a doctorate in theology and could easily wax on about church history and Scripture, but his stories combine his lexicon of knowledge with the sites and antiquities of the Holy Land; he seamlessly marries the past to the present and tell stories “like he was there” because he has been.
His experiences regarding the Dead Sea Scrolls is just one example. The archaeological discovery includes over 225 copies of Biblical books that date up to 1,200 years earlier. These range from small fragments to a complete scroll of the prophet Isaiah, and every book of the Hebrew Bible with the exception Esther and Nehemiah.
Three young shepherds found the first scrolls in caves in the Judean desert. The Dead Sea Scrolls — comprising more than 800 documents made of animal skin, papyrus and even forged copper — deepened modern understanding of the Bible and shed light on the histories of both Judaism and Christianity.
“I met the guy who had bought the Dead Sea Scrolls from the Bedouin boys, Barnes said. “I visited him every time I went, and his boys were about my age, but they are dead now and the old man is dead.”
Barnes explains that he visited the family each time he was in the Holy Land and on one occasion, he met the famous Israeli general and politician Moshe Dayan. Barnes was also introduced to Teddy Kollek who served as the mayor of Jerusalem from 1965 to 1993. These experiences help Barnes understand both the very ancient and very current eras of Israel and the region that falls under the term “The Holy Land.”
Barnes said his first trip changed his mind about the experience one could get traveling to the Holy Land. He took archaeology in seminary and understood details of the land and its history but being physically immersed in the region adds a new dynamic to that knowledge. “I say I was a quick convert,” he said. “I saw enough the first day to be worth the whole trip and so I’ve been going ever since.”
Barnes is an advocate of the beauty and significance experienced in the tours he leads but cautions it does not provide a “make or break” moment in the Christian walk.
“Certainly, you can be a good Christian without ever going to the Holy Land, and it’s not going to make you a better Christian,” he said. “Most people are going to have some spiritual moments and, for sure, they will never read the Bible again without being able to visualize it in a more vivid way.”
A small tour group includes about a dozen people and the maximum group size is 40 people. Barnes' most recent group, his 50th Holy Land tour, had 40 people and was led by Barnes and his wife Joyce.
The Holy Land guided tour runs almost two weeks from departure to return and includes emphasis on several historically significant sites:
• The Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth stands over the cave that tradition holds to be the home of the Virgin Mary.
• Sea of Galilee segment includes ancient Jericho, the oldest city in the world and where Joshua “fought the Battle of Jericho.” There is also a boat ride across the Sea of Galilee and visit to the Mount of Beatitudes, Caesarea Philippi, Mount Hermon, Jordon River headwaters and Capernaum, the focal point of Jesus’ ministry in Galilee.
• The Caesarea segment includes a morning baptism in the Jordan River and a tour of Nazareth, the boyhood home of Jesus. The tour of biblical Caesarea includes the area where Paul was a prisoner and Cornelius was converted.
• Several days in Jerusalem include visits to the Mount of Olives, the Garden of Gethsemane, Pilate’s Judgment Hall, the Pool of Bethesda and the Crucifixion site and garden tomb.
• The Jerusalem to Dead Sea segment journeys down Jericho Road to the Dead Sea, to the top of the Masada Fortress Palace of Herod, and to the site of the Dead Sea Scrolls cave.
• The mountaintop experience allows participants to view the Holy Land, previously Promised Land, from the top of Mount Nebo, as Moses did — chronicled in early Old Testament writings.
Walking this walk is part of the wonders of the guided tours. Barnes walks everyday in Zachary and leads the travelers without assistance as he enters his 85th year. He said he realizes his remarkable health is a blessing to his work and ministry. “I’ve never been in the hospital, I’ve never had surgery or been sick except for a virus or something,” he said. “I still walk good, and I walk a lot.
“If I could do only one trip now, knowing what I know, it would be the Holy Land,” Barnes said while reflecting. “It’s got more to offer — if you are interested in contemporary history, it’s in the news every day. If you are interested in ancient history, the crossroads of ancient civilizations are there.”
And if limited to one spot on that trip, Barnes said it would be Jerusalem.
“There are so many things related to the death of Christ and that last week,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to visualize it unless you have seen it.”