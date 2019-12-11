Take a photo with your pet and Santa
Must Luv Dogs is holding Santa Pics With Pets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Whimsical Alley behind Zachary Police Department. Cost is $10.
Lights in the Village
Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through Zachary’s Historic Village for the holiday LED light show. Featuring thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 5.
Baker Pilot Club
Jingle & Mingle, presented by Baker Main Street Pilot Club, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Baker Municipal Auditorium.
Brunch planned
Brunch with Santa is at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, 4633 Main St., in Zachary. Each child can visit Santa, eat doughnuts and other snacks, and have their photo taken. A coloring contest will be held. Visit eventbrite.com for $12 tickets.
Program set
Hope Again, a program with dancing, singing and acting, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, in Baker. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m. and vendors will be selling item. Free tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Honor a vet
People are invited to honor the veteran or service member in their life this Christmas with a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park in Zachary. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org. Regional Veterans Park is located on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center.
Polar Express set to run
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders Club says its American Flyer S Gauge Layout is filled with Christmas cheer and will be running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the Christmas Open House. Many other model and toy train displays will be available at the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., in Jackson.
Angola Rodeo ticket sale open
Tickets for the spring Angola Rodeo in April are on sale. Visit angolarodeo.com.
Writers & Readers tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Writers & Readers Symposium on Feb. 15. Featured speakers are Trent Angers, Julie Cantrell, Randy Harelson, Margaret McMullen, Olivia Pass and Catharine Savage Brosman and Em Shotwell. The day includes lunch, a show and competition of literature-related artwork, book sales and interaction with the authors. Tickets are $55 to $65 and available at bontempstix.com/events/2020-writers-readers-symposium-2-15-2020/tickets.