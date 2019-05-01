One step closer to state
The Zachary boys and girls track team hosted the Region II-Class 5A track meet April 24 with an eye toward the Class 5A state championship May 4 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Facility. Though neither group would win the team portion of the regional meet, survival and advancement for the big one was the word of the day. The top three go to state and the rest go home.
The boys finished third overall behind Catholic and Scotlandville. Sean Burrell won the 110 hurdles (14.45), 400-meter (47.65) and 200-meter (21.62), and also was named the outstanding track performer. On his 400-meter victory, Burrell spoke the mood of the day: “Just wanted to qualify for state and run a clean race.”
Chaun Moore was victorious in the high jump (6-4). Moore hurt his hip in the first meet last year and was lost for the season. “It felt good to come back this year and win it. It would be better if I had my partner in crime Chris (Hilton)” Moore said. Hilton, who won the indoor high jump state championship, did not compete due to injury.
Other Zachary boys advancing to state include Kolby Matthews (second in the discus with a throw of 145-8 and L’Jean McKneely (second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.97), the 4x100-meter relay (second with a time of 42.11) and the 4x400-meter relay (third with a time of 3:23.67).
The Zachary girls placed second in the regional and had both the outstanding field performer, Orsciana Beard, and the outstanding track performer, Indya Jackson. Beard won the long jump (18-3.5), triple jump (38-8) and 100 hurdles (15.33). Jackson won the 400-meter (56.92) and 200-meter (25.82).
The Lady Broncos also picked up a first-place in the javelin with A’Neysa Dunn’s throw of 118.1. Dunn said, “The hard work pays off. We like to call this Championship April.”
The 4x100-meter (48.04), 4x200-meter (1:42.11) and 4x400-meter (4:00.60) relays also belonged to the Lady Broncos. Zoe Adams qualified for state with her second-place finish in the 200-meter (25.91).
Though not the team result he may have hoped for, coach Chris Carrier was pleased with the outcome. “The boys and girls teams qualified well for the state meet. We would have to be top two in every event because we don’t have the depth of years past. We have a chance to be in it at the end, and that is all we can ask for.”
Bring on the Rebels
After a week of baseball rematches with the Walker Wildcats and competition against an East Ascension team with 10 seniors, the Zachary Broncos will take on the rival West Monroe Rebels on May 3-4. Before that suspense and series intrigue kicks into high gear, let’s review how the Broncos got here.
John Herty Field at the Zachary Youth Park was the stage for the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs for the rubber match between district rivals Walker (29 seed) and Zachary (4 seed) on April 22. The Broncos would make short work of the Wildcats with an 8-0 victory that set the stage for a best of three matchup with East Ascension on April 26 and 27.
The Broncos would start the best of three with East Ascension on April 26 with a less-than-auspicious start. Though they led 6-3 after three innings, to call the Broncos defense “error-prone” would be an understatement as they had already committed five errors resulting in all three Spartan runs. Tanner Hall was fantastic and pitched a no-hitter that would have been a distant memory had the box score not shown the errors. In the bottom of the third, the Broncos kicked things into overdrive led by Dylan Jackson’s solo home run and the rout was on (11-3).
The second game on April 27 would see another outstanding pitching performance as Zack Farr stifled the Spartans and the Broncos bats would make a third game nonessential, racing to a 9-2 victory.
Now the West Monroe Rebels come to town in a rematch from an earlier season game that the Broncos won at West Monroe 7-4 partly on the strong pitching of senior Collier Cranford. Cranford will not be available, but Broncos fans are encouraged to show up in full force to provide an extra edge.