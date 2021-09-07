The Knights of Columbus Council 10080 in Zachary is hosting its sixth annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Oct. 30 at the Copper Mill Golf Course. Tournament day is scheduled on an LSU football open date.
Previous tournament beneficiaries included Zachary Food Pantry, Foundation Industries (special needs adults), St. Vincent de Paul, Zachary High Bronco Buddies Program, St. John’s Youth Ministry and Metanoia (human trafficking refuge).
Cost is $75 per player or $300 per 4-person team. Individuals can be placed on teams.
Coffee and light breakfast will be offered before play starts at 8 a.m. Lunch served and prizes awarded at the conclusion of play.
For details, visit www.facebook.com/events/981600262381638.
Hole sponsors and prize donations are sought.
The group said the 2020 tournament was the largest Zachary council fundraiser.
Contact the Zachary KCs at (225) 270-1074 or kofc10080@gmail.com to register to play or sponsor.