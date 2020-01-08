Going into the Christmas and New Year’s break, Zachary High School boys basketball coach Jonathan McClinton’s team sported an 11-2 record. The Broncos Holiday break would include hosting the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament from Dec. 26-29 and competing in the Don Redden Classic to start 2020.
Coach McClinton acknowledged everyone who volunteered to make the EBR tournament a huge success. “The parents of our ZHS basketball program took care of the hospitality room and it was nothing short of amazing and the Key Club also did a great job in working the concession,” coach McClinton said. It was a community effort, with a packed gym for the championship game.
In the day after Christmas EBR tournament opener, the Broncos showed no signs of holiday lag topping the century mark in a 102-52 win over Capitol.
Darrion Ward led the Broncos with 18 points including 12 in the first half when the Broncos would roll out to a 60-36 lead. The Broncos had four players (Ward, Brandon Rogers, Dylan Jackson and Jeremiah Hollins) in double-figures on the night.
The following day, the Broncos would follow with another sound victory (63-38) over Glen Oaks that included a 16-point run to give the Broncos an early first-half lead. Dylan Jackson was the top scorer for the Broncos with 12 points.
The semifinal matchup pitted the Broncos against McKinley. The Panthers and Broncos played a tight game with the Broncos escaping with a 41-39 victory after holding the Panthers scoreless over the last 13.9 seconds of the game. The Broncos smothering defense prevented McKinley from getting off a shot. Dylan Jackson was again in the mix nailing a 3-point shot with 4:06 remaining to give the Broncos a lead they would not lose. Chaun Moore led the Broncos with 11.
The EBR finals matchup would find the Broncos against district rival Scotlandville. The Hornets earned their finals appearance with a hard-fought victory over Lee in the semifinals (68-61). The return of previously injured Reece Beekman for the Hornets and his 27 points would power the Hornets to a 79-61 victory. The Broncos were led by Deran Ward (20 points) and Chaun Moore (17 points). The Broncos will get another chance to take the sting out of the Hornets at home on Feb. 14.
On the loss, McClinton noted that “we did not finish the tournament in the fashion we would like. However, there’s plenty of good that resulted from this tourney and even in the championship game.”
McClinton was thrilled with the Zachary community support for the tournament and the Championship game. “The Havoc House was packed with about 2,200 fans in the stands for the championship game. Let’s keep that momentum going” McClinton said.
McClinton further commented on the importance of the EBR tournament and the difficulty to win. “Usually, everyone is starting to hit strides as their team is fully intact.”
For McClinton’s Broncos, second place will not suffice. “We do not prepare for second place. We will get back to practice to determine what it will take for us to be who we need to be as we approach the second half of our schedule,” McClinton said.
The Broncos closed out the Holiday season with a road trip to Monroe on Jan. 2 to compete in the Don Redden Classic. The Broncos would survive four fourth-quarter turnovers to pull out a 75-73 victory over Rayville at the “Madhouse on Millhaven” at Ouachita Parish High School. Darian Ward would pull a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chaun Moore led the Broncos with 17 points and Dylan Jackson had 8 points including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Broncos would fall to Wossman (75-52) the following night in the semifinals.
Opportunities to see the Broncos freshman, junior varsity and varsity at home in the Havoc House January include games against St. Michaels on Jan. 10, Broadmoor on Jan. 14 and Catholic High on Jan. 31.