Residents from in and around Zachary and St. Francisville lined the streets near downtown Zachary on May 21 as the inaugural Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride participants were cheered and applauded as they concluded the first leg of the day.
They rode to honor many fallen first responders, including Deputy Chief Russell Achord, of the West Feliciana Fire Department, and Zachary Reserve Officer and Deputy Fire Chief Chris Lawton.
Zachary hosted one of the “honored stops” for the riders. People turned out waving flags and signs of support as the caravan of cyclists entered the city on La. 19 and turned on Main Street en route to the newly dedicated Hug Your People Park. During the honor stop, the riders and the agencies and cities they represent were recognized and presentations were made to the families of Achord and Lawton.
The ride started May 20 in Eunice and ended May 24 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Kelli Knight, Lawton’s sister and member of the special operations staff of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department, reflected on her brother and her family’s loss. She said she and her parents, Pam and Doug Lawton, were touched by all the people who participated and came out to show support. “We just greatly appreciate it, and it’s good to know that no one has forgotten him,” Knight said.
Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble said his department is dealing with the loss of Achord because he was a part-time member of the Zachary Fire Department as well as the deputy chief in West Feliciana.
“That was a loss to us in January and then in March when Chris Lawton was killed, that was a double hit to us,” Kimble said. “It was a blow, but to see this going on today is a great thing that all these people would come out and recognize what happened to the many departments that’s listed on the back of these shirts and take the time out of their lives to put on this event.”
Achord led a life dedicated to public safety. He started as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic, then law enforcement officer and finally deputy fire chief for West Feliciana Fire District No. 1. He was killed at the scene of a January 2018 crash on U.S. 61 after winter weather created dangerous driving conditions.
Lawton, a Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer, was killed in March 2018 after he was run over by a man he was trying to arrest, becoming the Zachary Police Department’s first officer killed in the line of duty.
Community support matched the resolve of the bike riders, and Kimble said that shows how the surrounding community feels about their first responders. “We had a great crowd out here today, and a couple of them told me they don’t get that everywhere they stop,” he said. “Zachary is a great place, and we thank the bike riders for everything that they have done.”
Zachary Police Chief David McDavid rides a lot with his wife, about 8 to 10 miles a day, but the stretch he rode with the Brotherhood was more than just another bike ride. “I’m glad they let me ride in Chris’ honor today,” he said.
McDavid rode alongside Zachary resident Mark Lacy. Lacy, a retired educator and coach, was one of Lawton’s football coaches and algebra teachers at Zachary High School. He rode to honor the child he taught and the brave first responder that Lawton became.
The city and community have been shown a steady stream of support for Lawton, and the police chief said he doesn’t expect that support to dwindle. “I don’t think it will ever end; we will always keep Chris’ name out there, McDavid said. “He’s on the wall in D.C., and he’s on the wall in New Orleans, and he will be on the wall here someday. We will keep his name lifted every year to the coming generations.”
Sgt. Craig Russell, of the Baton Rouge Police Department, said he and other officers have participated in similar rides and have gathered enough support to start the local Gulf Coast Brotherhood effort. The cyclists were local and from around the country. They wanted to show support and give a visual testament to the sacrifices of officers and first responders killed in the line of duty.
The inaugural Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors the following fallen officers and first responders: Agent Cade Immanuel Washington, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; Officers Michael Paul Middlebrook, Lafayette Police Department; Deputy Chief Russell Achord, West Feliciana Fire Department; Reserve Officer and Deputy Fire Chief Chris Lawton, Zachary Police Department; Trooper Steven Vincent, Louisiana State Police; Officer Natasha Hunter, New Orleans Police Department; Officer Marcus McNeil, New Orleans Police Department; Deputy David Michel Jr., Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office; Agent Josie Wells, United States Marshal’s Office (Mississippi); Officer Justin Bills, Mobile Police Department; Sgt. Charles Mitchum, Loxley (Alabama) Police Department; and Officer Michael Stockwell, Orange Beach (Alabama) Police Department.
Lt. Chad Parker, of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department’s Community Policing unit, has ridden on past rides and supported three of his department’s riders making the 450-mile trip. He said these efforts help put a face with a name and various responders. “It shows the families of EMS, police, firefighters — all first responders — that we are going to come out even through you may have lost your loved one we are going to come out,” he said. "As you can see here today, there’s 200 people from the community, people we don’t all know, but you see everyone hugging and everyone shaking hands.”
“You got black, white — it doesn’t matter; these guys ride for the names on the back of that shirt,” Parker said. “It’s amazing the outpouring from this community. The random people who come out, the random people who lined the roads — I love it.”
McDavid expressed similar thought regarding community response. “The men and women of our police department — in seeing the people out here when we rode in — it was unbelievable,” he said. “The support they have shown by visiting us and bringing us treats — they understand that this community is with them and stands with them.”
“As police chief, I tell them each day, go out and visit with your community and be a part of your community,” McDavid said. “We want to make this a great place to live and own a business. That’s what we strive for everyday and it is a part of our mission statement.”