The long and winding road continues for a couple of former Zachary High School Bronco quarterbacks as they move on in search of greener college football pastures.
No one has had a longer road to travel than Lindsey Scott, 2015 Gatorade Player of the Year and quarterback of the ZHS Broncos first 5A state championship football team.
How many miles has he logged since that 2015 Championship? The answer: a lot. After signing with LSU out of high school, Scott went to East Mississippi Community College (also referred to as Last Chance U). After lighting up scoreboards at there, he put in a stint at University of Missouri before coming home to Louisiana as the starting quarterback for Nicholls State University.
At Nicholls, Scott was nothing short of incredible, finishing with 3,767 passing yards (sixth highest in school history), 34 passing TDs, 1,547 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs. Last year, he threw for 2,083 yards and 16 TDs.
Scott will begin his seventh season of college football as the quarterback at University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. Incidentally, he accounted for six touchdowns when Nicholls defeated Incarnate Word 75-45 in March 2021. The score is not a typo. Lindsey was 17 of 21 for 264 yards with 5 touchdowns through the air and racked up an additional 81 yards on 8 carries and a TD on the ground.
Scott said that he chose Incarnate Word because of its coaching staff and offensive scheme.
“I took my visit there and hit it off with the staff and enjoyed everything they had to offer” Scott said. He describes the offense as “an up-tempo versatile spread where we utilize all of our playmakers in some form or fashion.”
In the short time he has been at Incarnate Word this spring, he already has been acknowledged as “a standout leader” by Cardinals coach G.J. Kinne. In the spring game, Scott went 6 of 7 with 1 TD on two drives with the starters.
The Colonels will see Scott on the other sideline on Oct. 15 when the Cardinals travel to Thibodaux.
“I am excited to go back to Nicholls and play against my alma mater," Scott said. "It’s going to be an eclectic atmosphere, and I look forward to the challenge of treating it like the next game."
Not putting too much stock into the game, he noted that he will “prepare how I have for countless others and execute the game plan when that week comes.”
Keilon Brown, who replaced Scott at the helm of the Zachary High offense and led the Broncos to the 2017 and 2018 5A titles, also has moved to a new setting. Brown originally signed with Memphis out of high school and saw action in two games his first two seasons with the Tigers.
Brown stayed in the south and will be calling the signals next year for the Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers are coming off their most successful season in program history with eight wins, capped by their second-straight bowl victory.
“Lindsay and Keilon are two of the best players to ever come through our program," said Zachary Coach David Brewerton.
“I am certainly excited that they are continuing to have opportunities to play college football," Brewerton said about the change in scenery for the two men, "But equally very proud that they are both using their athletic talents to pursue multiple academic degrees.”
Scott has an associate degree from East Mississippi Community College, a bachelor's in computer science from Nicholls and is working on his MBA at Incarnate Word. Brown is a redshirt sophomore.