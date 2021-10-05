It's a celebration
The Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate its second birthday Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the weekly market vendors, there will be guest vendors; 70 vendors are expected to participate. Games for children, birthday cake, refreshments and door prizes will be offered.
Pet adoption and costume contest
Must Luv Dogs Rescue and the Zachary Farmers Market are holding an adoption event and costume contest at the Gazebo on Virginia Street on Oct. 30. Visit www.mustluvdogs.org for registration and details.
Public rosary event planned
The St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish family invites the Zachary community for a public recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 on the church grounds, 4826 Main St., Zachary. Attendance is open to the public. Bring your rosary, a lawn chair and a friend. The rosary, led by the Rev. Jeff Bayhi, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish, will be one of over 20,000 rosary rallies that will take place across the U.S. on that day.
For information, contact Marie Kennedy (225) 454-8289 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (225) 654-5778.
Trick-or-treat hours set
The City Council set the date for 2021 Trick-or-Treating as 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Elections delayed
The Oct. 9 election has moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11 because of Hurricane Ida recovery.
Baker group to meet
The Baker Inner-Club Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. Attendees are asked to report on scheduled projects for the remainder of 2021 so the group can avoid duplicating efforts in Baker.