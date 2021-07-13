The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 2-8:
James Boyd: 49; 11247 Wilson Clinton Road, Clinton; attempted simple battery
Seger Doucet: 36; 8850 Main St., Zachary; failure appear on outstanding bench warrants
Bobby Duncan: 18; 3700 Brookstown Road, Baton Rouge; theft of a motor vehicle
Javon Emery: 44; 3862 La. 955, Ethel; three counts forgery and three counts monetary instrument abuse
John Frederick: 40; 10 Ridge St., Centreville, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
John Frederick: 40; 10 Ridge St., Centreville, Mississippi; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property and simple assault
Derrion Haney: 21; 24522 Plank Road, Slaughter; riot
Kyleigh Hankton: 20; 2408 Creek Hollow, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Abrion Hausey: 26; 4357 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; hit-and-run
Joseph Holmes: 22; 1045 Sinbad St., Baker; possession of marijuana
Henry Keller II: 22; 6616 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Slaughter; possession of marijuana
Caron McCurry: 43; 2408 Creek Hollow, Zachary; domestic abuse battery
Booker Washington: 43; 9879 Street D, St. Francisville; violation of protective orders
Ashley Wiley: 36; 13691 Andrews Road, Denham Springs; theft
Ashley Wiley: 36; 13691 Andrews Road, Denham Springs; possession of Schedule II drugs