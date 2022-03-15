Meet the newest doctors at Lane
Join Lane Regional Medical Center for a meet and greet from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, in the Lane cafeteria to welcome the newest members of the medical staff. Refreshments will be served. On hand will be:
Lane Pediatrics: Dr. Shola Tijani
Lane Family Practice: Nick Maggio, FNP-C
Lane Gastroenterology: Allison Cross, PA
Lane Dermatology: Dr. Jessica LeBlanc and Dr. Ashley Record
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699, or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Early voting runs through Saturday, March 19
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that early voting for the March 26 municipal primary election continues from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, March 19. Residents who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.
Voters are encouraged to use Louisiana’s free smartphone app GeauxVote Mobile to locate parish early voting locations, election day voting site or view a sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
BBB Shred fest set
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will hold its 15th annual free Community Shred Fest from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Baton Rouge Police Department parking lot, 9000 Airline Highway.
EBR Master Gardeners Series to meet in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Association will present talks on raised bed gardening with Louisiana Master Gardener Lyn Hakeem and native flowering shrubs by Louisiana Master Gardener Bob Dillemuth at 5:30 p.m. March 24 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-1850 for information. The talks are free, and open to the public. Seating is limited.
Bunny Hop planned
The first Zachary Rotary Club 1 mile fun run and 5k Bunny Hop is planned for April 2. Meet at 4432 Florida St., near the gazebo and old town hall in Zachary. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/LA/Zachary/ZacharyRotaryBunnyHop.
History Festival on the horizon
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding its annual History Festival on April 2. This year, the theme is "At Grandma's House," and it will focus on old-fashioned home economics. Watch for more information.