After four days of freedom … ish, I unfortunately returned to quarantine. Plans were to attend the Louisiana Classic at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Jan. 15-16. The Louisiana Classic would best be described as the unofficial determination of “Best in State” at each weight class as wrestlers from across the state compete against each other from all divisions of Louisiana wrestling.
Coming into the Classic, coach J.P. Pierre lamented that “it has been a difficult season to gauge where the team is as we have not seen a lot of the New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport teams with the changes to tournament structure.”
The Classic was also one of the first times Zachary was able to wrestle a complete lineup at each weight class. The Broncos would finish 14th with 76.5 points. Placers for the Broncos included Voltaire Sanders (19-6) sixth at 145 pounds, Cameron Walker (7-3) sixth at 195 and Ashton Freeman winning the Classic championship at 285 pounds.
Freeman’s journey to a championship was epic and deserves context as he joins a growing list of Zachary wrestling legends. In ZHS wrestling lore, there have been some heroic storylines with unforgettable moments.
Ask anyone around Zachary in the 1980s about monumental sports achievements, and they will tell you about Victor Jones winning the state wrestling tournament and flying to Alexandria to win the state powerlifting tournament the next day. How about Micah Easley and Cade Phelps winning four, count em, four state championships each?
Wes Brady wrestling one-handed with a previously broken thumb and winning a state championship days after burying his grandfather.
Freeman’s performance at the Louisiana Classic put him in that group with opportunities to add to his story at the state championship on Feb. 26 at the River Center.
Where to start? How about last year's Louisiana Classic where Freeman, as a sophomore, finished as the runner-up at 220 pounds losing to the eventual Division I state champion. Fast-forward to the 2020 football season where Freeman was putting together an outstanding season as a Bronco defensive lineman before tearing his meniscus, which required surgery.
After sitting out three games, Freeman came back to help the Broncos in the playoffs. He began wrestling practice the next week. Yes, Freeman jumped back on the mat immediately after the football season.
Prior the Louisiana Classic, Freeman wrestled four matches. At the Louisiana Classic, he came in at 221 pounds to wrestle in the 285-pound weight class. He opened with a 7-0 decision, pinned his second opponent in 3:18, won his quarterfinal match by major decision (12-3) and then began the hard work.
In the semifinal match, he went to an ultimate tiebreaker to win beyond the grueling six minutes of regulation. Freeman would also have to work in overtime in the finals where he defeated senior Gavin Soniat (a state placer at 285 in 2020). How much more grueling can a tournament be than to wrestle against five opponents 60 pounds heavier over the course of two days?
Freeman will likely be moving down to the 220-pound weight class for the remainder of the season, which probably results in pure elation for the 285-pound weight class but sends chills up and down the spine of 220-pound competitors.
Coach Pierre could not be more proud of Freeman’s journey and his work ethic.
"Ashton is doing all the right things right now," Pierre said. "He is coming to practice ready to learn and grow. After placing his sophomore year, it has reinforced for him that he is ready to win it all. It does not matter who he lines up against. He knows he can compete."
Further, it has had provided a positive example for the others on the Broncos team.
“Having a junior like him shows his teammates that someone in their room is learning the same things and having success,” Pierre said.
There are still many matches to go and championships to be won for the 2021 Broncos. Major upcoming events include the City Wrestling Championships that have been moved up to Feb. 5-6 and will be held at Brusly High School, and the state championships scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.