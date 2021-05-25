SHREVEPORT — Centenary College's annual Honors Convocation, which recognized students for achievements in academics and campus leadership, was held May 7 in the Gold Dome, kicking off the college's commencement weekend for the Classes of 2020 and 2021.
Kennedy Wilcher, of Zachary, was presented the Chris T. and Sue C. Barnette Memorial Award, Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society and Outstanding Contributions in Student Development.
Centenary faculty and staff recognized the honorees, including recipients of academic department and campus awards as well as those inducted into honor societies.
A video from the Honors Convocation is available on Centenary's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqstO2NwW7I.