Pets were seen and triaged curbside, martial arts moved to online dojos and the Easter bunny went ultra no contact as Zachary businesses made the needed adjustments to continue business operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs. While thousands of businesses were temporarily shuttered, veterinarian Jason St. Romain put on his running shoes. The Animal Center, deemed an essential business, developed curbside protocols for patient intake and consults.
Saturday morning hours were extended and during a recent Saturday shift, St. Romain moved from curbside to car after car instead of merely walking into exam rooms. Pet owners stayed in their cars for initial and final consults vet techs helped get pets from car to building, and, before the shift was over, St. Romain performed emergency surgery.
Receptionist Courtney Tuschl said the veterinary practice never closed a day and has been busier than normal.
Other businesses in Zachary were not deemed essential. Zachary Martial Arts could not have classes and sessions inside the business. Instead of closing the doors, Zachariah Cloonan, owner of Zachary Martial Arts, moved his lessons online during the pandemic shutdown weeks.
A ray of hope for small businesses came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act programs to support business owners. In addition to traditional SBA funding programs, the coronavirus aid bill established several new temporary programs to address the COVID-19 outbreak. The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
These federal economic aids failed to reach many small businesses like Cloonan’s martial arts studio. His determination coupled with community support was the difference-maker.
“We managed to stay operational due to the amazing support of our parents and students,” he said. “On day one, we offered online classes for all age groups and even for those who did not participate they still paid tuition.”
Cloonan said that support kept his four active staff members employed and able to offer in-person classes in Phase 1.
“This was a great way for them to show support for their school and to have a school to come back to,” he said. “Come Phase 2, we will go back to full operations as the restrictions allow us to. We plan on future growth and opportunities and we will keep bringing new services back to our students and families."
Other businesses like Whimsical Alley altered business and operations models to remain safe and viable. From online shopping to complete Easter basket services, partners Carrie Godbold and Kristen Caccavo, leveraged every trick in their toy box to keep shoppers safe while remaining in business.
“We heavily increased our social media marketing including running a few ads on Instagram and Facebook,” Caccavo said. “We luckily had our website up and running about a week before COVID shut us down. If we didn’t have the website, we never would have made it.”
The toy store offered custom Easter baskets for local customers and also assembled Easter baskets and shipped them out all across the country with the help of a social media push.
“People would tell us their budget, and the age/gender of the child, and we’d put a bunch of things together and send a pic of everything we picked out over to the customer for approval,” Caccavo said. “I was blown away by how much people loved that! It was a lot of fun, too. We did over 200 custom baskets.”
The toy store is now open for business five days a week and offers a variety of adult and child face masks for safe shopping, but some of the crisis offerings will continue.
“We started to offer curbside pickup, and we started to deliver orders to people in Zachary for free,” Caccava said. “We will continue to offer both of those delivery methods because we had a great response.”