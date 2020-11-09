Let The Plainsman know what's going on
We are at an interesting time as we enter the holiday season.
Because of the coronavirus, many things have been cancelled. However, other things have opened, at least in a limited capacity.
We’d love to hear what the people of Zachary and the surrounding areas are doing. So would your neighbors.
What are your plans? What holiday things are on the horizon? Does someone already have their Christmas light up?
Let us know what your club, church, school or neighbors are doing. Contact us at zachary@theadvocate.com. You can send jpg photos with information telling us who is in the photo and what is going on. Send a small story that gives us more information.
If you want, tell us about interesting people or events that we can send a reporter.
Zachary Farmers Market sets new hours
The Zachary Farmers Market is beginning its second year of offering a Saturday morning gathering place in downtown Zachary for purchasing fresh, locally grown food products, handmade crafts, jewelry and other sundries.
The Zachary Farmers Market is open year-round on Saturdays along Lee Street behind City Hall in Downtown Zachary. Winter hours for the market are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For weekly updated information regarding the Zachary Community Farmer’s Market, visit its Facebook page at Zachary Farmer’s Market.
Zachary vet seeks dogs for flea study
For a limited time, The Animal Center Inc. will be enrolling dogs into a national clinical trial for a new potential flea treatment and preventative. Dog owners in Zachary and the surrounding areas can enroll their dog in the study and receive assigned treatment for the duration of the study, plus related tests and wellness visit expenses at no cost.
The number of participants is limited. Contact Dr. Jason St. Romain at (225) 654-2649 to learn if your pet qualifies for the study. For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners also can visit www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-flea-tick-study.
Light Up Zachary
On Facebook, the Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to Light Up Zachary. People who locate an inoperative streetlight in the city limits of Zachary are asked to report the location of the streetlight to police department by calling (225) 654-1921. The department will report them to the appropriate electric company to be repaired.