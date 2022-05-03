Members of the nationally recognized Zachary High School Junior ROTC exhibition drill team and other high achieving cadets were honored April 28 during the JROTC Awards Day and Change of Command ceremonies.
The ZHS armed drill team competed in the 40th annual Army Nationals drill competition April 14 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The drill team qualified to attend the Army Nationals drill meet after winning the Louisiana State Drill Meet Jan. 29 in Alexandria. History was made because this marked the first time a Zachary High Army JROTC drill team competed at the Army Nationals.
The team competed in a total of six events: Armed color guard, armed inspection, armed regulation, armed exhibition, armed dual exhibition and armed solo exhibition. The team placed 23rd overall out of 40 teams from across the country.
Incoming Cadet Commander Masen Turner placed sixth out of 22 armed solo exhibition routines while outcoming Cadet Commander Andrew Grant and Exhibition Drill Team Commander Nasia Selders placed ninth out of 19 teams competing in the armed dual exhibition drill.
In addition to the Change of Command ceremonies, awards were given to outstanding cadets.
Academic Excellence Ribbon: Freshman, William Nelson; sophomore, Austin Wiltz; junior, Aidan Moon; and senior, Andrew Grant.
Academic Achievement Ribbon: Zahria Turner, Kamyra McCray, Michah Williams and Trinity Thomas.
Varsity Athletics Award: Alissa Edwards, varsity soccer; Aidan Moon, varsity football; Bryson Barton, varsity football; and William Nelson, cross-country.
Zachary High School Sai Leadership Ribbon: Amelia Concienne, Jeffrey Lee, Madison Jones and Andrew Grant.
Army JROTC Commendation Ribbon: Amelia Concienne, William Nelson, Jewel Copas, Kaymin Hardnett, Jeffrey Lee, Maci Louque, Kamyra Mccray, Grason Nevels, Nasia Selders, Malek Turner, Masen Turner, Jan’nisha Walker, Austin Wiltz, Trinity Thomas, Madison Mathis, Alissa Edwards and Andrew Grant.
SAI Superior Volunteerism Award: Adian Moon.
Military Order Of The World Wars Medal Of Merit Award: Cadet Kamyra Mccray.
American Legion Scholastic and Military Excellence Awards: William Nelson, Scholastic Excellence; and Amelia Concienne, Military Excellence.
Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Patriotic Award: Austin Wiltz.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Award: Kaymin Hardnett.
The Distinguished Cadet Award: Andrew Grant.
Superior Cadet Decoration Awards: Amelia Concienne, Nasia Selders, Madison Jones and Andrew Grant.