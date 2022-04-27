Copper Mill Elementary students performed well against the other schools in a math and coding competition April 2, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School.
CME student Martin Gehling, placed second in Coding; Gage Gould placed third in Math; and eight CME students were named in the Top 25 in Math.
This event consists of a complex mathematical test that fifth graders take and is hosted and organized by Kenilworth Science and Technology School. The goal is to provide a challenging, engaging mathematical experience that is both competitive and educational.
Students finishing in the Top 25 in Math were Rhett Broussard, Adrian Conciennne, Carson Darwin, Jaxon Davis, Mary Freeman, Martin Gehlig V, Jackson McElroy and Gabrielle Morgan.