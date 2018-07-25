The Zachary City Council agreed Tuesday to consider installing speed bumps to thwart drivers racing down residential streets.
John LeBlanc, who lives on Eagle Drive in the Fennwood subdivision, brought up the issue, telling the council that speeding has been a major problem on his street for years. An incident Sunday night was “the final straw.”
LeBlanc said two cars going at least 60 mph made several passes in front of his house.
“I hollered at them to slow down,” he said, prompting one driver to swerve into his ditch “to antagonize me.”
Accompanied at the meeting by a few of his neighbors, LeBlanc asked the council to consider putting speed bumps on his street. Stop signs do nothing to deter speeding drivers, LeBlanc said, and he’s worried someone will get hurt.
“When I say they’re blowing by, they’re blowing by,” LeBlanc said. “I’m talking doing 50, 60 miles an hour, and that’s no lie. ... We have a lot of kids in that neighborhood riding bicycles, walking, a lot of runners.”
Though they took no formal action on the matter Tuesday, council members as well as Mayor David Amrhein said they're willing to consider speed bumps — on Eagle Drive and elsewhere.
The city has resisted such calls from residents in the past, and Amrhein has raised concerns at previous council meetings about the city being held liable if someone’s vehicle is damaged by a speed bump. But on Tuesday, he said “we’re willing to look at anything.”
The city will have to do some research and come up with rules for what types of streets would be eligible for speed bumps. The council will vote on the matter at a later date.
Also on Tuesday, the council agreed to change the zoning classification of land at 9366 Main St. from residential to commercial. The move is one of the first steps needed so the city can build a new fire station on the property, which is in the Little Farms area.
Fire Chief Danny Kimble said he expects the new station to be between 4,000 and 4,500 square feet. It will initially be staffed by only about three people, but that number can increase later.
“We’re building it for tomorrow,” Kimble said.
In other action, the council:
- Agreed to let Jodie Haney enlarge an existing gravel parking lot outside a building at 4625 Main St., where she plans to open a CrossFit gym in about six months. The historic arc-shaped building in downtown Zachary was once home to the Trio Theater.
- Approved a $228,744 contract to provide Zachary schools with resource officers and crossing guards for the upcoming academic year. The contract, which the school board approved at its meeting last week, calls for the school district to pay for the resource officers’ benefits. The district previously only paid for their salaries.