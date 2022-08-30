Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Regena Landry was honored by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Aug. 24.
Landry was recognized as one of the state finalists of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematical and Science Teaching. These teachers were acknowledged by the BESE board at its monthly meeting in front of a packed room. The recipients then attended a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion.
Landry is one of two teachers of science selected to represent our state’s best. She teaches fifth grade science and sixth grade robotics.
Because of this honor, Landry is automatically a candidate for the Presidential Award in science. The teacher selected as the state Presidential Awardee will be notified officially by the White House. Each state Presidential Awardee will receive $10,000 and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., where the honorees will be honored in a variety of recognition events.