Celebrate the Zachary Farmers Market
From 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 10, the Zachary Farmers Market will celebrate the birthday of its revitalization.
- Guest vendors will join the more than 35 market vendors.
- The Zachary Fire Department will bring a fire truck to the market for children and adults to have an up close look.
- Music will be performed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by Lanford.
- A cake/market walk will be held 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- A special sidewalk chalk obstacle course will be available.
- The Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach Program, which sends care packages to deployed soldiers, will be on hand.
Golf tournament supports work of Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus Council 10080 in Zachary is hosting its 5th annual Golf Scramble Tournament on Oct. 31 at the Copper Mill Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player or $200 per 4-person team. Individuals can be placed on teams. Coffee and light breakfast are provided before play starts at 8 a.m. Lunch and awards are at the conclusion of play.
Hole sponsors and prizes are sought. Hole sponsorship in $75.
Contact the Zachary KCs at (225) 270-1074 or kofc10080@gmail.com to register to play or sponsor. For details visit www.facebook.com/events/342408216924275/
Previous tournament beneficiaries include Zachary Food Pantry, Foundation Industries Special Adult Needs, Zachary High Bronco Buddies Program, St. John’s Youth Ministry, Metanoia House human trafficking refuge and more.
Flu shots are available
Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Zachary, will be offering walk-in flu shots to established patients between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 1-2, and 5-7. Insurance will cover the flu shot with no co-pay.
Free coronavirus testing
In light of the recent weather, the free coronavirus testing in Baker has been moved to 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main St., Baker. Pre-registration will be available until Oct. 14.
Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 24th annual Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 17- 18 and Oct. 24- 25. Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies and free for members. For more information on Boo at the Zoo, visit brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call (225) 775-3877.
In light of coronavirus safety concerns, changes will include:
- The zoo will be prepackaging treat bags for all children ages 12 and under to collect upon exiting. There will not be treat stations around the zoo.
- Protective face masks are encouraged but not required. Masks must be worn to enter the gift shop and restrooms.
- The most creative face masks will be posted on the zoo’s Facebook page for fan voting. The winner will receive an annual Friends of the Zoo Membership.
- Halloween costumes are encouraged for all attendees.
- Social distancing will be enacted with a one-way path through the zoo, as well as frequent signage reminders.
- Traditional fall and Halloween themed structures and pumpkins will be sprinkled throughout the zoo for photo opportunities.
- Holiday-themed enrichments will be provided to animals throughout the day.
- The Hay Maze will be available for $1; however, masks will be required to enter and a maximum of 10 individuals will be allowed in at one time.
- The zoo will offer regular cafe service, as well as additional vendor-sold refreshments in the Food Court. The dining area will be spaced appropriately and sanitized often.
Learn pipe fitting in Baker class
From Nov. 2 to May 5, Baton Rouge Community College will be offering Level 1 NCCER Pipefitting classes at the Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd., Baker. Tuition cost is $300. Classes meet from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday. Call (225) 216-8239 for information.
Document shredding available
The Bank of Zachary will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Main Branch, 4743 Main St., Zachary, and the Central Branch, 13444 Hooper Road, Central. The same event will also be Oct. 3 at the Watson Branch, 32340 La. 16. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.
Ochsner to hold after-hours coronavirus testing
Ochsner Baton Rouge will offer COVID-19 testing from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., through Oct. 1, with no out-of-pocket costs. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.
While Doctor’s orders are not required, people must bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. No one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing will be in Zachary at Ochsner Health Center - Zachary, 4845 Main St., Suite D on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.