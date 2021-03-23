Aarian Pittman brings her three children to the Groom Road park in Baker for fun, fresh air and exercise, but thanks to a new literacy tool, a walk in the park can include reading a good book while enjoying much that nature and the library have to offer.
East Baton Rouge Library System Literacy Project Coordinator Pabby Arnold and the staff of the Baker library branch were on hand as local children experienced Spring is Here March 13 during the opening of the Baker library StoryWalk.
“This is a national program called StoryWalk, found mostly at libraries, but they are at other places,” Arnold said. “It just allows us to have stories available when the libraries are not open. “During the pandemic, when everything was closed, I changed that story out once a month."
The Story Walks were born from research done by Let’s Move in Libraries. The movement combines literacy, exercise, nature and family bonding. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
Arnold said the Baker walk is the second in the parish. The first book display is in the gardens next to the main Goodwood library branch. An all-woman company called Barking Dog Exhibits creates displays that consist of powder-coated aluminum picture book frames. The frames are installed along walking paths using treated wood posts or powder-coated aluminum posts.
Pittman’s children were the perfect “reader-audience” combination for Spring is Here. Her oldest daughter read to her younger brother and sister. “We're shooting primarily for young elementary school, but younger kids will enjoy it too," Arnold said. “We'll occasionally have some slightly older stories, but just because of who comes out and walks it is primarily young elementary school.
“It's possible for parents to come out with their kids and nobody's at the library,” Arnold said. “While we were closed, there were people out in the park because they wanted to get out with their kids. They were able to walk around reading the stories.”