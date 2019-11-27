Happy Thanksgiving!
I hope you've had a wonderful meal, a great time with family and friends, and lots of football on this Thanksgiving Day.
I'll be celebrating the day with a relative who is going to cook for 100 even though there will be less than a handful visiting. It's going to taste wonderful and have all the traditional dishes.
One thing I am thankful for is that I get to cover the Felicianas and Zachary, areas I grew up in and around.
If you get a chance, take a moment and let us know what you are thankful for about this area. Is it the people? A specific event that happened this year? The area landscape? Or something people wouldn't even think of? Readers in Zachary can email responses to zachary@theadvocate.com. Readers in the Felicianas can email extra@theadvocate.com.
Also, take a moment to remember that not everyone in the area has enough to eat or the ability to provide Christmas gifts for their family. We have been listing various groups holding drives to meet needs. Please see how you can help. If you are an organization that is looking for help, let us know at the same email addresses above.
And as always, send us information and photos of events.
And thanks to all our readers for reading The Watchman, The Democrat and The Plainsman.
Lane Gift Shop open house and holiday sale
The Lane Gift Shop is hosting a Holiday Open House and Sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday .
Do some Christmas shopping and find 20% off holiday décor, ornaments, jewelry, stocking stuffers and more. Coffee and cookies will be available while you shop, and drawings for gift items will be held each day. Minimum purchase required to enter drawing.
The Lane Gift Shop is located on the main hall of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. The Gift Shop is staffed by volunteers, and all proceeds support hospital projects and a nursing scholarship sponsored by the Lane Auxiliary.
Collections for those in need
- Stuff a stocking with Christmas goodies and new unopened toiletries and drop it off at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
- The Zachary Kiwanis Club is collecting gently used shoes for its annual drive benefiting people in developing countries. Shoes can be dropped off at the Zachary fire station, 4525 Main St., through Friday. For information, call Al Phillips at (225) 654-0012, email zacharykiwanis@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/zacharykiwanis.