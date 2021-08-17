Zachary residents concerned with murder and loss of life took to the streets Aug. 6 in a call for change. A city councilman circled the wagons, hoping that Pedaling for Peace could peddle solutions to unrest and violent crime.
District 5 Councilman Lael Montgomery, the current mayor pro tem, reflected on losses in his family and the recent slaying of a close friend in Zachary when he reached out to his district and other supporters to make a visible statement. “It was because of all the violence that was happening,” he said. “That's why I'm able to peddle peace to bring people together. We met and we prayed out there to show some unity in Zachary.”
The councilman pulled support from people engaged with young people in the schools as well as everyday residents willing to raise awareness. Rodney Brown, an organizer, is a coach, but also a father of three in Zachary. Brown is keenly aware of the challenges young people face, but he feels dual responsibility as a parent. “This is a representation of what people want to see in the community,” he said. “Each one of these bikes represents a family that wants to see the community come together; we want to see peace.”
Many of the riders were transplants to Zachary, but Ellis Spears, like Montgomery, is a native who has recently returned to work at Zachary High as an assistant football coach and the head softball coach. Now that he’s back, he said he is ready to answer the call to make home a safer place. “I came out to join Lael the councilman and support the cause to stop the violence,” he said.
Spears said coaches and youth sports workers have a unique opportunity to bring positive influence to the lives of young people. “I see it as building up the lives of young individuals, because so many of us can be lost at times,” he said. “Many of our young African American men are so lost these days for a number of reasons like a lack of fathers or a lack of mentors. We just need to support them in the community — that’s basically what we need.”
Other riders like grandparents Lori and Otis James wanted to pedal for peace and for protection during the pandemic. Wearing matching shirts featuring their grandchildren and flashing vaccination cards, the couple wanted to set a good example for their children and grandchildren, but they also wanted to protect them in the community. “We want to be around to play with them,” Lori James said.
The organizers took advantage of the opportunity to equip riders who didn’t have their own bikes. Kirkland Pelichet, owner of Geaux Cruisin, had bikes available to rent, and that helped greatly increase the visibility of the effort. The Baker resident doesn’t just rent bikes; he helps organize bike tours and leads social outings in the greater Baton Rouge area. “Cruising is a healthy and fun alternative,” he said. “Providing entertainment is how I came up with that idea.”
Geaux Cruisin runs regular tours near downtown on Fridays and Saturdays, but Pelichet said they are always looking for ways to give back to the community. “Geaux Cruisin has recently taken on some social initiatives and been visible on social media,” he said. “I'm from this community so, things like social issues, we definitely like to get out and make a statement with the bikes. When you see 30, 40 or 100 people on bikes, people want to stop and ask what you are riding for. We're definitely committed to trying to help and give back.”