Zachary Mayor David Amhrein and and Zachary City Council members recognize Zachary resident André Harris at a recent Zachary Council Meeting for coming to the aid of a resident who was being attacked by a pack of five dogs. Councilmember Francis Nezianya called Harris a hero and thanked him for being a Good Samaritan. Harris, center, and his immediate family members are surrounded by members of the Zachary Council and Amrhein.