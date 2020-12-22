Cars and Coffee Zachary played Santa on Dec. 12, when it filled a classic convertible with toys for local children. The group of specialty car owners meet on Saturday mornings for coffee and to display their vehicles.
The toy drive was organized by the Community Policing Unit of the Zachary Police Department. Chief David McDavid and members of the unit were at CC’s Coffee House to accept the toys.
Detective Emily Nichols heads the unit and said nominations were held to gather the names of local families who will receive the toys.