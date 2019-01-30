'The Wild One,' right, a migratory white pelican that has been wintering for each of the past three years at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, tussles over a capelin (a fish similar to a herring) with one of the zoo's two white pelican 'permanent residents,' as the fish are tossed out by zookeeper Kathrin McLean during trio's daily-scheduled 1:30 p.m. feeding, Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Curator of birds Lee Schoen said 'The Wild One,' believed to be a male, usually arrives in October when a large group of white pelicans begins its annual inhabitation of University Lake, and it sticks around the Red Stick until March or April when that same group flies through Baton Rouge on its way toward the northern United States and Canada, and it apparently rejoins the flock. Visitors can tell the permanent resident pelicans apart from the visitor by looking at the birds' eyes; the darker eyes belong to 'The Wild One,' which has figured out that life at the zoo is pretty darn good.