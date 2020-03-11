STORM LAKE, Iowa — Kelley Schwab, of Zachary, earned dean's list recognition for the fall 2019 term at Buena Vista University Mason City. The dean's list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Zachary student on honor roll at Buena Vista University Mason City
- Staff report
