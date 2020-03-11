City adjusts rates for garbage and recycling pickup
As a result of cost increases implemented by Waste Management, Zachary residents and small commercial units will soon see a 4% increase on monthly trash and recyclable collection bill, a news release said. Waste Management has the city's contract for curbside garbage/solid waste pickup and recycling.
The City Council approved the rate adjustment Feb. 27 at the Council Meeting. Effective March 1, an additional 86 cents a month increase will be collected to cover rising costs. The cost of the service per month will be $22.46. The last increase was in 2018.
Veterans Park seeks members
The Regional Veterans Park Committee is looking new members. To help, it has changed meeting times. At its most recent meeting, the committee agreed to move the meetings to the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m., a news release said. Since its inception, the committee has been holding meetings at 9 a.m. the first Monday of the month.
“We realized that some people who may be interested in joining this group still work and cannot make a 9 o’clock meeting on a Monday morning,” said Greg McDougall. “We thought moving the meetings to evenings would make it more convenient for everyone to participate.”
The committee oversees the Regional Veterans Park on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary. Committee members do not have to be a veteran. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 13 in the west wing conference room at Lane.
Support the Regional Veterans Park by purchasing a personalized commemorative brick for the Wall of Veterans at $100 each; become a member of the Regional Veterans Park Association for $25 annually; become a sponsor of the Regional Veterans Park Association for $100 to $2,500.
For information, call Will Steen at (225) 938-1686, email info@RegionalVeteransPark.org or visit RegionalVeteransPark.org.
Zachary Lions set garage sale
The Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale on April 3-4 at its den, 4342 High St. Proceeds benefit its charitable community projects. Household items, all sizes of pictures for home decoration, books, furniture, outdoor items and more will be on sale.
Color Run coming
ZEPTO's Color Fun Run & 5K is March 28 at Copper Mill Elementary. The 1 mile Fun Run is $20, and the 5K is $30 before Saturday. The price increases and race packets are not guaranteed after that date. Zachary teachers can run either race for $20 by March 26. Each participant will receive a ZEPTO Color Fun Run & 5K T-shirt, a race bib, a color powder pack (to be used upon the completion of the race) and sunglasses. Additional color packets are available for purchase.
Chili Cook-off on its way in new location
The sixth annual Code Red Chili Cook-off is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28, at its new location, the Zachary Historic Village. Visitors to the event will sample chili and salsa while cooking teams compete for cash prizes. Registration information and complete event details are available at LaneRMCFoundation.org. For information, contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.