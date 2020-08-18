ZACHARY — Lane Nursing Home, of Zachary, a 39-bed nursing home facility owned and operated by Lane Regional Medical Center, has become part of the Baton Rouge based health care company, Hometown Healthcare Management, a news release said.
The announcement of the purchase was jointly made by Lane Regional CEO Larry Meese and John P. Stagg, CEO of Hometown Healthcare Management of Baton Rouge. The change in ownership became effective Aug. 1.
Lane Nursing Home will be renamed The Lodge at Lane upon completion of the facility expansion in late 2021.
Stagg, a native and resident of Zachary, who started his health care career at Lane Memorial Hospital, said, “We welcome Lane Nursing Home into our growing health care family in Louisiana. And to the families and residents who have placed their trust in Lane Nursing Home for nearly six decades, we pledge to continue in the traditions of excellence in nursing home care that Lane Regional has delivered, as we expand the facility to add 51 additional Assisted Living and Memory Care beds to the facility."
Meese said, “Lane has served this community well through the services of its nursing home for sixty years and counting. Now, this service will be even better with the benefits that Hometown Healthcare Management can bring through an expanded range of long-term care services, while keeping this much needed facility on Lane’s campus.”
Kaley W. Hill, president of Hometown Healthcare Management and a native of Clinton, will lead the renovation and expansion of Lane Nursing Home as it becomes The Lodge at Lane. He will also serve as administrator of the facility while the new Lodge undergoes construction.
“We will bring the existing facility to new industry standards that have come about as a result of 2020s COVID-19 impact on nursing home facilities across America,” Hill said.
Hill also announced that Lane Nursing Home Director of Nursing Patsy Lofstrom, who has served in that capacity with Lane for over eight years, will continue serving in that role as Lane Nursing Home becomes The Lodge at Lane. Under Lofstrom’s leadership, Lane Nursing Home has earned a five star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Hometown Healthcare Management LLC owns and operates Tangi Pines Nursing Center, in Amite; Bayside Healthcare Center, in Gretna; Central Pharmacy in Central; and Modern Home Health, Modern Hospice & Palliative Care, and Superior Home Health, in Baton Rouge.