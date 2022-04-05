Lane Dermatology, at 4801 McHugh Road in Zachary, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Jessica LeBlanc and Dr. Ashley Record are available for long-term skin care health for people of all ages, including children and teens, a news release said.
As experienced, board-certified dermatologists, they treat most skin, scalp and nail conditions, including acne, cysts, eczema, melanoma, nail fungus, skin cancer, vitiligo and warts.
For more information, call (225)658-4065.