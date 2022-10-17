Fresh off a strong finish at the Catholic High Invitation on Oct. 8 where Rhen Langley was the overall winner (15:20.46) and the boys finished fifth overall, the ZHS boys and girls track team hosted the ZHS Bronco Stampede on Oct. 15 at Port Hudson State Historic Park.
Coach Julie Fink’s team has grown to more than 70 male and female runners competing at the varsity and junior varsity levels that has provided much needed depth and demonstrates a growing popularity for distance running in Zachary.
The boys team recently cracked the top 10 of the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association state poll with a seven ranking.
Twenty-six teams participated with more than 400 high school runners competing in varsity and junior varsity competition. The temperature picked up across the day as the runners tackled the hilly Port Hudson course. In the first race of the day, Rhen Langley picked up the overall victory for the boys with a time of 16:47.63 and Damien Sprouse finished in third place. The boys team finished first.
In the second race of the day, Rylee Deignan was the high placer for the girls (20:25.27) finishing in fourth place overall. The girls team also finished first overall with strong showings by Korria Gordon, Deanna Anthony and Alaysia Wolf finishing in the top 20.
Time is short for the remainder of the 2022 season with the EBR Metro Championship at Highland Road Park on Oct. 27, regional championship on Nov. 3, and State Championships at Northwestern State University Nov. 14.
Later in the day the Northwestern Braves hosted their Battlefield Run at Port Hudson Park. Since we last checked on the Braves and Copper Mill teams, they competed in the St. Aloysius Cross Country Invitational at Highland Road Park.
Max Genarro was the top runner for the boys finishing third (11:31.66) and Cecelia Duggan was the top runner for the girls (14:08.81) finishing fourteenth.
The Braves under coaches David Onellion and Amanda Trimble had a strong showing at the Battlefield Run that had more than 400 runners and 22 teams. Northwestern's Max Genarro was the overall winner for the boys (12:04.81) and Vincent Bodine finishing in the Top 10.
Brett Burns was the top runner for Copper Mill finishing in 17th (13:47.15). The Braves finished third overall and Copper Mill was fifth overall on the boys side.
In the girls race, Cecelia Duggan was the high placer at fourth (14:05.37) with Jacelyn Smith the highest finisher for Copper Mill at 14th place (15:20.52). Copper Mill finished third overall and Northwestern finished fifth.
Like the high school events, there was strong competition at the middle school races and Northwestern and Copper Mill each fielded more than 30 runners. Coach Onellion said he was “excited for the future of Zachary cross-country. Things are headed in the right direction with Coach Fink.” Onellion also said Copper Mill coach Dillon Nugent is also doing a fantastic job.
The Braves and Copper Mill will close out the cross-country season at the St. Jean Vianney Invitational at Highland Road Park on Oct. 20, followed by the US Express Middle School/Club Championship at Highland Road Park on Nov. 5 to close out the season.