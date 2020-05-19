Members of Zachary High School’s Class of 2020 will be presented diplomas and get to take photos in their caps and gowns in a drive-thru ceremony May 20.

A video with seniors’ photos and prerecorded speeches is being prepared, and the district purchased yard signs featuring students’ names and pictures that were placed on the front lawn of the high school May 9.

And depending on how the pandemic progresses and health guidelines evolve, there's still a chance the 389 graduating seniors will be able to walk across a stage in July and experience other elements of a conventional ceremony.

Members of Zachary High's Class of 2020 include the Top Five graduates:

Katy Knecht, valedictorian

Katy Knecht is the daughter of Steve and Karen Knecht. 

Knecht is a member of the National Honor Society, Prom Committee and Zachary High School’s Mentoring Program. She is a four-year varsity letter of the Lady Broncos soccer team, where she has received multiple First-Team All-District honors as well as serving as captain. She is a member of the LHSAA All-Academic Soccer Team. Knecht plans to attend LSU and major in biochemistry. 

Rachel Leese, salutatorian

Rachel Leese is the daughter of Donald and Susan Leese.

Leese is a Bronco Scholar who participates in Beta, National Honor Society and the Lady Broncos soccer team. She was awarded an academic letter two years in a row and an athletic letter four years in a row. She initiated and led a service project for the rescue organization Must Luv Dogs to collect donations and raise awareness for the charity in her community. Leese plans to attend Samford University and major in biochemistry. 

Miranda Schaefer, third-ranking student

Miranda Schaefer is the daughter of Scott and Sally Schaefer.

Schaefer serves as president of the ZHS Beta Club and drum major for the Band of Blue. She is an active member of the National Honor Society and senior president of the ZHS French Club, along with balancing a part-time job. Schaefer is a National Merit Finalist who plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in neuroscience.

Geraldine Gravois, fourth-ranking student

Geraldine Gravois is the daughter of Edward and Cynthia Gravois.

Gravois has attended Zachary High School for two years. Prior to that, she was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society of Lee County High School in Georgia, where she volunteered at the Flint RiverQuarium. At Zachary High, she is a member of the Quiz Bowl “A” Team and an attorney and witness on the mock trial team. She plans to attend Louisiana Tech University, where she will major in biology with a focus in premedicine.

Jacqueline Allen, fifth-ranking student

Jacqueline Allen is the daughter of Jack Allen and Leah Constantino.

Allen, also known as Mimi, serves as the captain of the nationally ranked Bronco Belles and has trained with LA Fierce Dance Program. She participates in multiple performances through Zachary’s drama department and volunteers with projects as a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to continue her growth in dance and major in English.

The 2020 graduates include:

Landon Michael Abernathy

Colin Andrew Albarez

Ashley Lashawn Alexander

Jacqueline Emma Allen

Jasmine Liairra Allen

Kiarra Danielle Allen

Ryan Lamont Allen

Skye Charneisa Allen

Hannah Nicole Amy

Robyn Le'Chelle Anderson

Brandon Michael Andrews

Kristen Michaela Andrews

James John Araujo-Stewart

Destiny Briel Armstrong

Marcus Eshawn Armwood

Yuri Adria Ayers

Avery Elizabeth Babin

Graceyn Anne Babin

Wesley Joseph Babin

Ja'Myia Nicole Louise Banks

Alexandra Page Barton

Kristopher Michael Bastin

Darrien Christian Batiste

Javion Shemar Batiste

Ava Grace Baudouin

Shy'Rod Micheal Beardon

Madeline Grace Beasley

David Michael Beathley

Kenndall Cole Bennett

Sebastian William Bentz

Garielle Elyse Bernard

Javon Ray Bethley

Chandler Renee Bias

Christian Augustus Billiot

Elan O'Brien Blitch

Abigail Rami Blount

Tara Madison Bonds

John Ashley Borg

Faith Bella Boutte

Clayton Joshua Bowley

Colton Isaac Bowley

Alyssa Kailea Brashier

Amyri Destinee Braud

Gabrielle Elizabeth Bremermann

Jeffery Colin Brent

Julius Malik Bridges

A'Shanti Jona'Ye Brown

Adrianna Michelle Brown

Braden Elie Brown

Elijah Carlton Brown

Gillian Gregg Brown

Jarred Michael Brown

Jeremy Quinton Brown

Keilon Tyrell Brown

Adley Suzanna Bunch

Emanuel Ray Burns

Sean Scott Burrell

Jayla Brenae Butler

Mauriceia Rayshell Caine

Taurus Andre Calligan

Arquel Demart'e Carter

Elizabeth Celeste Cavell

Jocelyn Jamyleth Cazares

Madeline Starline Cernich

Allen Jude Charlet

Joy Daneen Christopher

Ma'Kayla Marie Claiborne

Ethan Dennis Clay

Jakys Arpenik Cola

Caylee Charnay Cole

Kristian Orlando Coleman

Rodney Cardell Collier

Brooklin Jade Conrad

Jacie D'Anne Conrad

Layla Elisabeth Copas

Sully James Copas

Sydney Brooke Copeland

Collen Matas Cosse

Sydney Aundrea Cotton

Sam Elliot Cottongim

Camille Catherine Cranford

Jaelon Deondre Crear

Osha Marie Cummings

Emili Michelle Cutrer

Robert Thomas Dally

Christopher Royce Davis

Jeffrey Oliver Davis

Tyrell Lynn Davis

Zaria Elyse Davis

Zoe Simone Davis

Page Dexter Dennis

Gabrielle Angeline Dent

Amaria Inez Donaldson

Jasmine Sade' Dorsey

Crichton Anthony Doucet

Raegan Nicole Douglas

Sydney Elise Doyle

William Thomas Drew

Kimora Vanessa Dright

Sarah Elizabeth Drvol

William Kimani Duncan

Ayshia Rachelle' Dunn

Miracle Rena Dunn

Ethan Cain Dunning

Hayden Cole Duplantier

Brianna Iman Ealy

Brian Thomas Edwards

Trey Maxwell Etue

Easton Warren Ferenz

Matthew Paul Fontenot

Kayelyn Elyce Ford

Hayden Michael Frank

Caleb Ethan Franklin

Detric Cornelius Franklin

Allison Nicole Gaines

Angel Moises Galo Chavez

Angelica Sarahi Galo Chavez

Siddharth Subbiah Ganesan Shanmuga

De'Ja Janae Garrison

Skylar Quinn Gaudin

Anna René Gautreaux

Maria Nada Going

Mariah Jamicia Gradney

Trevon Tyrese Grant

Geraldine Anna Gravois

Carrington Ahrielle Mirakle Green

Kyrstin Delaney Green

Jaylon Breá Greening

Kalli Sophia Gregory

Jacob William Grice

Destiny Lajessica Michel Griffin

Kyra Maleah Griffin

Jason O'Kendrick Grimes

Kirt Demetrius Guerin

Aaric Christopher Gutter

Tre'Maine Quin'Tarius Guy

Emily Elizabeth Hagan

Tanner Paul Hall

Christopher Keith Hamlin

Donald Alexander Haney

Jason Darome Haney

Terry Dale Haney

Audrey May Hanks

Noah Michael Harper

Bryce Michael Harrell

Tiffany Arianne Harris

Jacob Monroe Havard

Dinesha Deola Hawkins

Terrilyn Monae Hawkins

Elijah Tre'Von Hayes

Trinity Halal Haynes

Cameron Raquel Hays

Ayatt Amenah Kamal Hemeida

Brady Michael Hernandez

John Thomas Hernandez

Madelynn Marie Hill

Christianna Royel-Alaysia Hilliard

Trenton Alexander Hillyard

Laura Raquel Hodges

Taylor Renee Hodges

Madelyn Renee Hogan

Jeremiah Des'Nik Hollins

Toi Mackenzie Hollins

Madison Juli'anne Holmes

Rakala Myriel Honora

Taylor Janae Honore

Savannah Faith Hooge

Andrew Blane Hopwood

Jenna Ann Hopwood

Janiya Trachell Howard

Joseph Donald Howell

Samantha Hughes

Cameron Ja'An Hull

Jaycee Camilla Hunt

Aniya Celeste Ingram

Kaylyn Leechelle Irvin

Azaria Angelique Jackson

Dylan Adam Jackson

Mia Nicole Jackson

Nya Jaylee Jackson

Tahj Niguel Jackson

Nia Imani James

Peyton Walker Jarreau

Joshua Vincent Jemison

Emily Nicole Jenkins

Zuri Maerion Jenkins

Hayden Bradley Jett

Cole Thomas Johnson

Diamond Monae Johnson

Ileyni Noell Johnson

Leslie Johnson

Nathan Cisero Johnson

Nijah Ty'Janae Johnson

Sierra Rianne Johnson

T'Quarius Ramon Johnson

Trinity Charmaine Johnson

Austin Michael Jones

Dejarian Le'Tom Jones

Emani Dai'Lyn Jones

Jordan Crain Jones

Zion Rashad Jones

Hannah Grace Kelley

Karsyn Elizabeth Kelley

Leondre Jermaine Walker Kelly

Traylesia Meonté Kennedy

Eric Bruce King

Jarmal Stephen King

Katy Anne Knecht

Ryan Michael Koerin

Kamryn Michelle Kramer

A'Naijha La'Shae Lacour

Jorrin Gale Lacour

Logan Charles Ladnier

Dylan Macarthur Landry

Kyle Christopher Landry

A'Gen Yarnell Langford

Wade Patrick Langston

Colby John Latino

Mariel Lee Lavigne

Te'Jun Tyrell Lee

Rachel Vaughn Leese

Anna Lynn Leger

Jy'Ron Jarvon Lolis

Earielle Vivian-Jean London

Destiny Elise Louis

Tyron Jonathan-David Lucas

Sebastian Alejandro Luna

Taylor Amaya Mabry

Chayla Nakia Magee

Matthew Allen Mahan

Spencer James Malone

Chyna Renee Manchester

Jacoby Patrick Mark

Kenyon Martin

Madeline Sue Mathews

Paige Marie Maurer

Tyler Rashard Mccallister

Maverick Gregory Mcclure

Waylon Daeshon Mccray

Terral Lintravian Mcdonald

Angel Gaylan Mckenney

Cardell Jamal Mckenzie

Aaron Christopher Mckinsey

Sydni Jean Mckneely

Ladelwyn Terrell Mealey

Dylan Joseph Meaux

Erin Christin Kennedi Miles

Kolby Alan Mitchell

Myan Ledell Mitchell

Myrik Ledell Mitchell

Jeanne Michelle Mock

Shermar Raymon Molden

Jacob Isaacson Montalbano

Chaun Lei Moore

Nyah Brie Moss

Alexander Edward Mounts

Blaine Kentreal Muse

Ky'Teria Reashell Muse

Kaitlyn Marie Musselman

Makayle Dwayne Myles

Zachary Wilson Nalepa

Wilfred Marcus Naquin

Machaela Corlyn Neal

Lauren Elisabeth Necaise

Tu Nguyen

Tuan Nguyen

Justyn O'Brein Nixon

Caecilia Hannon Norris

Kimberly Brianne North

Rylea Breann Norton

Kylie Grace O'Brien

Julie Hartley Odom

Jaliyah Lynzie Offord

Jessica Akudo Ogbonna

Jeriyell Janay Pack

Julia Aline Palmer

Hannah Elise Pate

Blake Andrew Patin

Faith Victoria Patin

Alaiya Ca'tira Perkins

Travohn Ryon Perkins

James Stephen Perry

Robin Shelby Persell

Aiden Xavier Peterkin

Zachary Troy Phelps

Carter Keith Phillips

Isabelle Joy Plauche

Jonathan Christopher Plummer

Karlie Isabel Porter

Karrington Alyssa Porter

Seaira Ambrielle Price

Nya Marie Puckett

Jacob Thomas Ragsdale

Willie Micah Alexander Ranel

Khalisha Jhané Reavis

Stephen Larry Reed

Aaron James Reily

Ra`Mya Bridgette Riddle

Reagan Corinne Rinehart

Harley Joseph Robertson

Arielle Lashae` Robinson

M`Ryah Alese Robinson

Garrett Lucien Rome

Blake Cameron Rose

Elantra Miracle Roussell

Ciara Brianna Rowan

Amyah Richaun Ruffin

Ethan Garrett Russell

Emiliann Michelle Sanders

Mi'angel Amiracle Sanders

Gregory Michael Sargent

Ethan Collins Savario

Miranda Nicole Schaefer

Jessica Adair Schwendimann

Courtney Danielle Scott

Deandré Arneal Scott

Rayne Elisabeth Sebastian

Charles Roderick Selders

Nadalyn Tulagan Sevilla

Tyra Isabella Shermain Shelvin

Kenisha Ta'kesis Sheppard

My'Kiah Ni'Keyonna Sibley

Joshua Thomas Simmons

Makayah Danece Sims

Blaize Cameron Smith

Brandon Gerald Smith

Jamar Tyrell Smith

Je'Von Tyrell Smith

Mckenna Claire Smith

Nicholas Lee Smith

Tylen Demaar Smith

Tyrin Kerdall-Bennett Stewart

Emily Grace Strahan

Michael Andre Stubblefield

Summer Symantha Sullivan

Jesse Singleton Sumrall

Jeletha Dionce Sweet

Che'Tesia Cierra Taplin

Micah Jenae Taylor

Jasmine Lanae Terrell

Randy Earl Thames

Leonard Jaytres Thomas

Yah'Kai Terrell Thomas

Ella Marie Thompson

Joseph Harris Thompson

Katharine Grace Thompson

Nadia Celeste' Thompson

Jamari Keyshon Labryson Trimmings

Megan Kate Turner

Tameron Aaliyah Turner

Stephanie Leigh Tynes

Katelyn Mariah Upton

Serina Rolanda Valera

John Michael Varnado

Arian Monet Verdun

Kennedy Mckenzie Victorain

Jacob Christian Vidrine

Christopher Michael Villemarette

Donald Anthony Voiers

Christopher Blake Von Kanel

Devyn Omar Walker

Logan Marie Walker

Nathaniel Carnelius Walker

Samantha Ann Wallace

Darian Rondell Ward

Christian Chamar Ware

Jada Kristana Watkins

Jordan Myles Weatherspoon

Wayne Clydell West

Elijah Nelson Whittington

Di'Naya Mirajanique Wiley

D'Tre Deshawn Williams

Jacori Lee Williams

Jayden Shauntré Williams

Juleanna Mary Williams

Kade Raymon Williams

Kaleigh Brielle Williams

Kaytlyn Diamonique Williams

Kierstyn Alexandria Williams

Skylar Sade Williams

Kemion Wilson

Jamal Shaquille Woodard

Malik Marqez Worthy

Jordan Danielle Yantis

Jayla Alexis Young

Cana Ashlynn Zachary

Cole Benjamin Zachary

