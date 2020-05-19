Members of Zachary High School’s Class of 2020 will be presented diplomas and get to take photos in their caps and gowns in a drive-thru ceremony May 20.
A video with seniors’ photos and prerecorded speeches is being prepared, and the district purchased yard signs featuring students’ names and pictures that were placed on the front lawn of the high school May 9.
And depending on how the pandemic progresses and health guidelines evolve, there's still a chance the 389 graduating seniors will be able to walk across a stage in July and experience other elements of a conventional ceremony.
Members of Zachary High's Class of 2020 include the Top Five graduates:
Katy Knecht, valedictorian
Katy Knecht is the daughter of Steve and Karen Knecht.
Knecht is a member of the National Honor Society, Prom Committee and Zachary High School’s Mentoring Program. She is a four-year varsity letter of the Lady Broncos soccer team, where she has received multiple First-Team All-District honors as well as serving as captain. She is a member of the LHSAA All-Academic Soccer Team. Knecht plans to attend LSU and major in biochemistry.
Rachel Leese, salutatorian
Rachel Leese is the daughter of Donald and Susan Leese.
Leese is a Bronco Scholar who participates in Beta, National Honor Society and the Lady Broncos soccer team. She was awarded an academic letter two years in a row and an athletic letter four years in a row. She initiated and led a service project for the rescue organization Must Luv Dogs to collect donations and raise awareness for the charity in her community. Leese plans to attend Samford University and major in biochemistry.
Miranda Schaefer, third-ranking student
Miranda Schaefer is the daughter of Scott and Sally Schaefer.
Schaefer serves as president of the ZHS Beta Club and drum major for the Band of Blue. She is an active member of the National Honor Society and senior president of the ZHS French Club, along with balancing a part-time job. Schaefer is a National Merit Finalist who plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in neuroscience.
Geraldine Gravois, fourth-ranking student
Geraldine Gravois is the daughter of Edward and Cynthia Gravois.
Gravois has attended Zachary High School for two years. Prior to that, she was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society of Lee County High School in Georgia, where she volunteered at the Flint RiverQuarium. At Zachary High, she is a member of the Quiz Bowl “A” Team and an attorney and witness on the mock trial team. She plans to attend Louisiana Tech University, where she will major in biology with a focus in premedicine.
Jacqueline Allen, fifth-ranking student
Jacqueline Allen is the daughter of Jack Allen and Leah Constantino.
Allen, also known as Mimi, serves as the captain of the nationally ranked Bronco Belles and has trained with LA Fierce Dance Program. She participates in multiple performances through Zachary’s drama department and volunteers with projects as a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to continue her growth in dance and major in English.
The 2020 graduates include:
Landon Michael Abernathy
Colin Andrew Albarez
Ashley Lashawn Alexander
Jacqueline Emma Allen
Jasmine Liairra Allen
Kiarra Danielle Allen
Ryan Lamont Allen
Skye Charneisa Allen
Hannah Nicole Amy
Robyn Le'Chelle Anderson
Brandon Michael Andrews
Kristen Michaela Andrews
James John Araujo-Stewart
Destiny Briel Armstrong
Marcus Eshawn Armwood
Yuri Adria Ayers
Avery Elizabeth Babin
Graceyn Anne Babin
Wesley Joseph Babin
Ja'Myia Nicole Louise Banks
Alexandra Page Barton
Kristopher Michael Bastin
Darrien Christian Batiste
Javion Shemar Batiste
Ava Grace Baudouin
Shy'Rod Micheal Beardon
Madeline Grace Beasley
David Michael Beathley
Kenndall Cole Bennett
Sebastian William Bentz
Garielle Elyse Bernard
Javon Ray Bethley
Chandler Renee Bias
Christian Augustus Billiot
Elan O'Brien Blitch
Abigail Rami Blount
Tara Madison Bonds
John Ashley Borg
Faith Bella Boutte
Clayton Joshua Bowley
Colton Isaac Bowley
Alyssa Kailea Brashier
Amyri Destinee Braud
Gabrielle Elizabeth Bremermann
Jeffery Colin Brent
Julius Malik Bridges
A'Shanti Jona'Ye Brown
Adrianna Michelle Brown
Braden Elie Brown
Elijah Carlton Brown
Gillian Gregg Brown
Jarred Michael Brown
Jeremy Quinton Brown
Keilon Tyrell Brown
Adley Suzanna Bunch
Emanuel Ray Burns
Sean Scott Burrell
Jayla Brenae Butler
Mauriceia Rayshell Caine
Taurus Andre Calligan
Arquel Demart'e Carter
Elizabeth Celeste Cavell
Jocelyn Jamyleth Cazares
Madeline Starline Cernich
Allen Jude Charlet
Joy Daneen Christopher
Ma'Kayla Marie Claiborne
Ethan Dennis Clay
Jakys Arpenik Cola
Caylee Charnay Cole
Kristian Orlando Coleman
Rodney Cardell Collier
Brooklin Jade Conrad
Jacie D'Anne Conrad
Layla Elisabeth Copas
Sully James Copas
Sydney Brooke Copeland
Collen Matas Cosse
Sydney Aundrea Cotton
Sam Elliot Cottongim
Camille Catherine Cranford
Jaelon Deondre Crear
Osha Marie Cummings
Emili Michelle Cutrer
Robert Thomas Dally
Christopher Royce Davis
Jeffrey Oliver Davis
Tyrell Lynn Davis
Zaria Elyse Davis
Zoe Simone Davis
Page Dexter Dennis
Gabrielle Angeline Dent
Amaria Inez Donaldson
Jasmine Sade' Dorsey
Crichton Anthony Doucet
Raegan Nicole Douglas
Sydney Elise Doyle
William Thomas Drew
Kimora Vanessa Dright
Sarah Elizabeth Drvol
William Kimani Duncan
Ayshia Rachelle' Dunn
Miracle Rena Dunn
Ethan Cain Dunning
Hayden Cole Duplantier
Brianna Iman Ealy
Brian Thomas Edwards
Trey Maxwell Etue
Easton Warren Ferenz
Matthew Paul Fontenot
Kayelyn Elyce Ford
Hayden Michael Frank
Caleb Ethan Franklin
Detric Cornelius Franklin
Allison Nicole Gaines
Angel Moises Galo Chavez
Angelica Sarahi Galo Chavez
Siddharth Subbiah Ganesan Shanmuga
De'Ja Janae Garrison
Skylar Quinn Gaudin
Anna René Gautreaux
Maria Nada Going
Mariah Jamicia Gradney
Trevon Tyrese Grant
Geraldine Anna Gravois
Carrington Ahrielle Mirakle Green
Kyrstin Delaney Green
Jaylon Breá Greening
Kalli Sophia Gregory
Jacob William Grice
Destiny Lajessica Michel Griffin
Kyra Maleah Griffin
Jason O'Kendrick Grimes
Kirt Demetrius Guerin
Aaric Christopher Gutter
Tre'Maine Quin'Tarius Guy
Emily Elizabeth Hagan
Tanner Paul Hall
Christopher Keith Hamlin
Donald Alexander Haney
Jason Darome Haney
Terry Dale Haney
Audrey May Hanks
Noah Michael Harper
Bryce Michael Harrell
Tiffany Arianne Harris
Jacob Monroe Havard
Dinesha Deola Hawkins
Terrilyn Monae Hawkins
Elijah Tre'Von Hayes
Trinity Halal Haynes
Cameron Raquel Hays
Ayatt Amenah Kamal Hemeida
Brady Michael Hernandez
John Thomas Hernandez
Madelynn Marie Hill
Christianna Royel-Alaysia Hilliard
Trenton Alexander Hillyard
Laura Raquel Hodges
Taylor Renee Hodges
Madelyn Renee Hogan
Jeremiah Des'Nik Hollins
Toi Mackenzie Hollins
Madison Juli'anne Holmes
Rakala Myriel Honora
Taylor Janae Honore
Savannah Faith Hooge
Andrew Blane Hopwood
Jenna Ann Hopwood
Janiya Trachell Howard
Joseph Donald Howell
Samantha Hughes
Cameron Ja'An Hull
Jaycee Camilla Hunt
Aniya Celeste Ingram
Kaylyn Leechelle Irvin
Azaria Angelique Jackson
Dylan Adam Jackson
Mia Nicole Jackson
Nya Jaylee Jackson
Tahj Niguel Jackson
Nia Imani James
Peyton Walker Jarreau
Joshua Vincent Jemison
Emily Nicole Jenkins
Zuri Maerion Jenkins
Hayden Bradley Jett
Cole Thomas Johnson
Diamond Monae Johnson
Ileyni Noell Johnson
Leslie Johnson
Nathan Cisero Johnson
Nijah Ty'Janae Johnson
Sierra Rianne Johnson
T'Quarius Ramon Johnson
Trinity Charmaine Johnson
Austin Michael Jones
Dejarian Le'Tom Jones
Emani Dai'Lyn Jones
Jordan Crain Jones
Zion Rashad Jones
Hannah Grace Kelley
Karsyn Elizabeth Kelley
Leondre Jermaine Walker Kelly
Traylesia Meonté Kennedy
Eric Bruce King
Jarmal Stephen King
Katy Anne Knecht
Ryan Michael Koerin
Kamryn Michelle Kramer
A'Naijha La'Shae Lacour
Jorrin Gale Lacour
Logan Charles Ladnier
Dylan Macarthur Landry
Kyle Christopher Landry
A'Gen Yarnell Langford
Wade Patrick Langston
Colby John Latino
Mariel Lee Lavigne
Te'Jun Tyrell Lee
Rachel Vaughn Leese
Anna Lynn Leger
Jy'Ron Jarvon Lolis
Earielle Vivian-Jean London
Destiny Elise Louis
Tyron Jonathan-David Lucas
Sebastian Alejandro Luna
Taylor Amaya Mabry
Chayla Nakia Magee
Matthew Allen Mahan
Spencer James Malone
Chyna Renee Manchester
Jacoby Patrick Mark
Kenyon Martin
Madeline Sue Mathews
Paige Marie Maurer
Tyler Rashard Mccallister
Maverick Gregory Mcclure
Waylon Daeshon Mccray
Terral Lintravian Mcdonald
Angel Gaylan Mckenney
Cardell Jamal Mckenzie
Aaron Christopher Mckinsey
Sydni Jean Mckneely
Ladelwyn Terrell Mealey
Dylan Joseph Meaux
Erin Christin Kennedi Miles
Kolby Alan Mitchell
Myan Ledell Mitchell
Myrik Ledell Mitchell
Jeanne Michelle Mock
Shermar Raymon Molden
Jacob Isaacson Montalbano
Chaun Lei Moore
Nyah Brie Moss
Alexander Edward Mounts
Blaine Kentreal Muse
Ky'Teria Reashell Muse
Kaitlyn Marie Musselman
Makayle Dwayne Myles
Zachary Wilson Nalepa
Wilfred Marcus Naquin
Machaela Corlyn Neal
Lauren Elisabeth Necaise
Tu Nguyen
Tuan Nguyen
Justyn O'Brein Nixon
Caecilia Hannon Norris
Kimberly Brianne North
Rylea Breann Norton
Kylie Grace O'Brien
Julie Hartley Odom
Jaliyah Lynzie Offord
Jessica Akudo Ogbonna
Jeriyell Janay Pack
Julia Aline Palmer
Hannah Elise Pate
Blake Andrew Patin
Faith Victoria Patin
Alaiya Ca'tira Perkins
Travohn Ryon Perkins
James Stephen Perry
Robin Shelby Persell
Aiden Xavier Peterkin
Zachary Troy Phelps
Carter Keith Phillips
Isabelle Joy Plauche
Jonathan Christopher Plummer
Karlie Isabel Porter
Karrington Alyssa Porter
Seaira Ambrielle Price
Nya Marie Puckett
Jacob Thomas Ragsdale
Willie Micah Alexander Ranel
Khalisha Jhané Reavis
Stephen Larry Reed
Aaron James Reily
Ra`Mya Bridgette Riddle
Reagan Corinne Rinehart
Harley Joseph Robertson
Arielle Lashae` Robinson
M`Ryah Alese Robinson
Garrett Lucien Rome
Blake Cameron Rose
Elantra Miracle Roussell
Ciara Brianna Rowan
Amyah Richaun Ruffin
Ethan Garrett Russell
Emiliann Michelle Sanders
Mi'angel Amiracle Sanders
Gregory Michael Sargent
Ethan Collins Savario
Miranda Nicole Schaefer
Jessica Adair Schwendimann
Courtney Danielle Scott
Deandré Arneal Scott
Rayne Elisabeth Sebastian
Charles Roderick Selders
Nadalyn Tulagan Sevilla
Tyra Isabella Shermain Shelvin
Kenisha Ta'kesis Sheppard
My'Kiah Ni'Keyonna Sibley
Joshua Thomas Simmons
Makayah Danece Sims
Blaize Cameron Smith
Brandon Gerald Smith
Jamar Tyrell Smith
Je'Von Tyrell Smith
Mckenna Claire Smith
Nicholas Lee Smith
Tylen Demaar Smith
Tyrin Kerdall-Bennett Stewart
Emily Grace Strahan
Michael Andre Stubblefield
Summer Symantha Sullivan
Jesse Singleton Sumrall
Jeletha Dionce Sweet
Che'Tesia Cierra Taplin
Micah Jenae Taylor
Jasmine Lanae Terrell
Randy Earl Thames
Leonard Jaytres Thomas
Yah'Kai Terrell Thomas
Ella Marie Thompson
Joseph Harris Thompson
Katharine Grace Thompson
Nadia Celeste' Thompson
Jamari Keyshon Labryson Trimmings
Megan Kate Turner
Tameron Aaliyah Turner
Stephanie Leigh Tynes
Katelyn Mariah Upton
Serina Rolanda Valera
John Michael Varnado
Arian Monet Verdun
Kennedy Mckenzie Victorain
Jacob Christian Vidrine
Christopher Michael Villemarette
Donald Anthony Voiers
Christopher Blake Von Kanel
Devyn Omar Walker
Logan Marie Walker
Nathaniel Carnelius Walker
Samantha Ann Wallace
Darian Rondell Ward
Christian Chamar Ware
Jada Kristana Watkins
Jordan Myles Weatherspoon
Wayne Clydell West
Elijah Nelson Whittington
Di'Naya Mirajanique Wiley
D'Tre Deshawn Williams
Jacori Lee Williams
Jayden Shauntré Williams
Juleanna Mary Williams
Kade Raymon Williams
Kaleigh Brielle Williams
Kaytlyn Diamonique Williams
Kierstyn Alexandria Williams
Skylar Sade Williams
Kemion Wilson
Jamal Shaquille Woodard
Malik Marqez Worthy
Jordan Danielle Yantis
Jayla Alexis Young
Cana Ashlynn Zachary
Cole Benjamin Zachary