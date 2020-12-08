Zachary High School boys soccer coach Adam Fevella enters his fifth year at the helm of the Broncos with the daunting task of replacing nine seniors from last year’s team that made the Division I playoffs as the No. 19 seed.
The playoff run was short-lived as the Broncos lost 3-1 to district foe Baton Rouge High but through the process got a taste of playoff soccer.
Fevella will call upon his 18 years of soccer experience from youth, high school and college to work with a young team that returns six starters.
Fevella is realistic in his expectations as he notes that “this is definitely a rebuilding year, but I believe playoffs are in the picture. Beyond that …” Fevella is supported by second-year assistant Kris Guedry and school representative Trimeka Gaines.
The young Broncos will get no breaks as they play in what Fevella calls “the toughest district in the state” (District 3-I). District opponents include a “who is who” of the 2020 Division I playoffs with finalist Catholic, semifinalist Denham Springs and playoff participants Baton Rouge High and Central. Walker was the only team from the district to not make the 2020 playoffs.
If the 2020-2021 season plays out like the previous year, district competition is anticipated to be fierce.
In preparation for district, the team participated in tournaments at Dunham on Dec. 3-5 and are set to play in the Lions Cup on Dec. 17-19 and the Holiday Cup on Dec. 29-30. Sprinkled in between for the remainder of 2020 will be home games against Sulphur on Dec. 14 and Live Oak on Dec. 22, with road games at East Ascension on Dec. 10, E.D. White on Dec. 12 and Central Lafourche on Dec. 16.
The Broncos will field nine seniors this year: Jacob Agazzi, Sean Constantine, Sky Frazier, Addison Gee, Easton Rider, Darius Taylor, Tucker Wall and Justice Smith. Agazzi was All Metro last year as a center midfielder with 36 goals and 27 assists. He was also the District 3-I Offensive MVP and made first-team all-state.
Senior Logan Fletcher is also anticipated to join the team after the football season. Fletcher served dual duties as the Zachary football team as kicker and punter.
“This program is full of dedicated players and families” Fevella said.
On the ZHS soccer program, Fevella said, "We tend to fly under the radar, but last year we were the only team in our district to not lose a game and we got some really good results against the state’s top teams.”
District kicks off in 2021 with an early test as the Broncos will play Denham Springs at home on Jan. 7. Additional district home games include Baton Rouge High on Jan. 12 and Walker on Jan. 15 for senior night. The Broncos will be on the road to play district foes Catholic on Jan. 19 and Central on Jan. 26.
Because power points are critical, there are no “friendlies.” Other 2021 nondistrict home game opportunities where the team would appreciate your support include games against Dunham on Jan. 5, Vanderbilt Catholic on Jan. 30 and McKinley on Feb. 2.
Community participation is strongly encouraged as Favella points out, "We are a capable program. We just need to continue to have support from the community.”
As has been noted for all other sports, schedules are subject to change and may be affected by COVID-19. Fevella is realistic in his expectations with scheduling.
“I have yet to reschedule a game due to COVID, but I know that I will eventually have to,” Fevella said.
COVID precautions include the requirement that players on the bench wear masks, frequent sanitation of equipment and fans attempt to socially distance and wear a mask.