The Zachary Maypole Celebration, in conjunction with the HugYourPeople Park Dedication will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 18 at the new community park located at Lee and Virginia streets.
The park serves as an entrance into the Zachary Village on Virginia Street.
Parking for the event will be at the City Annex Parking lot on Main Street or St. John The Baptist Catholic Church on Lee Street. Roads leading up to the park on Lee and Main streets will be blocked starting at 7 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the ceremonial groundbreaking of the park, which will begin at 9 a.m. Entertainment will be provided throughout the event by the Music Tree Prep School. The maypole dance, a ceremonial folk dance performed around a tall pole garlanded with ribbons will be held on the hour by Pulse Dance Studio dancers, with opportunities to learn the intricate pole weaving.
Approximately 25 arts and crafts vendors will be selling everything from jewelry to vegetable plants. Children are invited to participate in hands-on activities such as take-home canvas painting, flower plantings, sidewalk chalk paintings, face painting, balloon sculpting, outdoor games, sack races, magic acts, soap carving, old-fashioned cakewalks and more.
The new park has a bright-colored train-themed playground and remembers those in the community whose lives were tragically lost. The park is in memory of Joseph Hemba, Madeline Hemba and Darin Vince, who died in a boating accident in 2018; Veronica Waldrop, who died of cancer in 2017; and police officer and fireman Chris Lawton, the first police officer to die in the line of duty in 2018.
A jambalaya lunch will be sold and CC’s will be attendance, offering coffee and pastries.
“We hope the new park will provide families safe access to quality park facilities and further enhance our beautiful Zachary Historic Village, while serving as a lasting remembrance to those who tragically lost their lives in our community,” said Mayor David Amrhein.
The playground park equipment and its amenities were purchased through fundraisers and the city partnerships of the Zachary Charity League, the Rotary Club of Zachary, the Kiwanis Club of Zachary, Farm Bureau Insurance, Armco Electric and those who participated in the engraved brick campaign.