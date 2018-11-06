Mayor David Amrhein will spend another four years at the helm of Zachary City Hall after winning a third term Tuesday night, according to complete, but unofficial election results.
Amrhein, no party, soundly defeated first-time political candidate Jeff Ponder.
Amrhein, 59, a former businessman, campaigned on a theme of “continue the progress.” He touted his record of attracting business and residential developments and overhauling water, gas and sewer systems in the growing city.
He has said he hopes to spend his next term recruiting more retailers to Zachary. He expects to complete a rewrite of the city’s development code in the coming months, and wants to install new drains in the city’s older subdivisions and clean out the bayous that run through the area to curb flooding that has become more common when it rains.
Ponder's campaign highlighted concerns that Zachary's roads and drainage system are under ever-increasing strain while Amrhein — who frequently speaks of his philosophy that cities that aren't growing are dying — continues to encourage growth.
Ponder, 62, Independent, is a Rouses Market manager and a former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy.
Ponder wanted to find ways to slow residential growth, such as mandating even larger minimum lot sizes in new subdivisions — something the City Council already did in 2017. He also has said City Hall should be more transparent and that the city budget has not been managed well under Amrhein.
Amrhein, however, maintains that the budget of approximately $18 million — about half of which comes from sales tax — simply doesn't go very far on the kinds of projects residents tend to ask about, like road improvements, which are expensive.
Full results of those races are available on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, voterportal.sos.la.gov/graphical.