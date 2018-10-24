Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions on Oct. 19.
Included was Donald W. North, of Zachary, who was reappointed to the Louisiana Public Defender Board. North is an attorney and professor at Southern University Law Center. As required by statute, he was nominated by the majority of public defenders in the 1st Appellate Court District and will serve as the representative of the 1st Appellate Court District.
The Louisiana Public Defender Board serves to ensure that adequate public funding of the right to counsel is provided and managed in a cost-effective and fiscally responsible manner, a news release said. The board provides for the supervision, administration and delivery of a uniform system for securing and compensating qualified counsel for indigents in all courts in this state.