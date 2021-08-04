Like many other school systems in Louisiana, the Zachary Community School District has updated its coronavirus mitigation plans for the new year to include a mask requirement for all students and staff after Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued a statewide mask mandate.
The school board adopted the changes at its meeting Tuesday. The board previously approved measures requiring masks for all teachers, other staff and visitors — regardless of whether they are vaccinated — but only recommending them for students.
School starts on Monday, Aug. 9, in Zachary.
Edwards’ order came amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. It takes effect Wednesday and will last at least until Sept. 1. The order says masks must be worn indoors by everyone 5 and older.
The board also approved a change to the mask rules that reflects a recent federal order for people to wear face coverings while riding buses and other modes of public transportation.
The updated plans also include language saying Zachary schools will follow any new rules that may come down later from the state or federal government.
“The governor or president, from week to week or month to month, may go back and forth,” Superintendent Scott Devillier said, meaning the rules may change again as circumstances of the pandemic evolve.