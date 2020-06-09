Madelyn L. Kuipers, of Zachary, graduated cum laude from Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana, this spring with a bachelor's degree in molecular biology/biochemistry.
Kuipers also was recognized for academic excellence with a place on the spring semester dean's list at Goshen College. The dean's list includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade.
Members of the Goshen College Class of 2020 were honored during the college's 122nd commencement ceremony held virtually April 26.