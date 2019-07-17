More than 850 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S., including in Baton Rouge and Zachary, are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday , to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Area locations include 5635 Main St., Zachary; 9730 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 9, Baton Rouge; and 18143 Perkins Road East, Suite C, Baton Rouge.
Each participating TCC store will donate up to 200 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.