Two events shared a new venue Saturday when the city’s annual Maypole Celebration joined forces with a local movement charged with honoring five Zachary residents who left meaningful impacts on the city and community.
More than 200 residents were on hand for the dedication of the Hug Your People Park during an event that included live music, a vendors’ row, and the sights and sounds of children playing.
The Maypole Celebration, in its third year, featured entertainment from the Children’s Moving Company, and ongoing live music from local band Black Ice, led by Zachary residents Kendall Harrison and Rhashan Brazelton. More vendors and community groups were added this year, including several group demonstrations from Zachary Martial Arts, roaming Disney and movie characters brought to life from the High School theater department, arts, crafts and baked goods.
Community support for the Hug Your People Memorial park began to take shape in September when the work was started on a piece of property behind City Hall on Lee Street.
The Hug Your People Foundation sparked a community effort to establish a memorial to honor four Zachary residents who died in a matter of months of each. Veronica Waldrop died of cancer in the fall of 2017; Darrin Vince, Madeline Hemba and her young son, Joseph, died in a January 2018 boating accident.
A fifth honoree was added to the movement after the death of Deputy Fire Chief Chris Lawton. Lawton was a reserve police officer and the officer to die in the line of duty in Zachary’s history. Lawton, along with Vince and Waldrop, was active in the CrossFit community and the Hug Your People Memorial includes fitness equipment for adults.
Many fundraisers were held to place fitness, park and playground equipment in the memorial gardens located behind the Zachary Train Depot, but as the movement grew, a new location near City Hall was chosen, said City Attorney John Hopewell.
"This wonderful park is a result of many gifts of love from all of those who have given donations, and hundreds of hours of labor in memory of those we lost," said Beetle Fisher, who chaired the Hug Your People Community Park Fundraising Committee.
The City’s Lee Street property where the park stands will now serve as an entrance to the Zachary Historic Village and includes playing space and shade trees. When the project was complete, the Hug Your People Foundation and the Zachary Charity League made an Act of Donation to the City and the City will keep and maintain the park.
"It is our sincerest hope that as parents play with their children in the Hug Your People Park and hear them laugh with joy, they will be reminded how precious life is,” said Mayor David Amrhein. “This beautiful, tree-lined park, which is now the gateway to our Zachary Historical Village will serve as a lasting tribute to those lives we lost in our city.”