The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 5-11:
Orshe Anderson: 9857 Street D, Apt. 24, St. Francisville; theft
Robert Anderson: 20; 4354 Amerest Ave., Baker; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks
Jason Arnold: 47; 5633 Knight Drive, Zachary; possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, and fugitive warrant through Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Deangelo Barnes: 18; 5931 Line Road, Ethel; illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapon with controlled dangerous substance, and possession/distribution of Schedule I drugs
Angela Belt: 37; 130 Crochet St., Morganza; possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession/distribution of Schedule I drugs, and fugitive warrant through Baton Rouge Fire Department
Jennifer Brown: 41; 5633 Knight Drive, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Raul Cintron-Ortiz: 39; 17425 Levern Staffor Road, Prairieville; theft
Michael Dalton: 25; 1804 Florida Ave., Baker; aggravated assault with a firearm and fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department
Jordain Duplechain: 23; 3786 Cruder Bay Drive, Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jesse Graves: 32; 20480 Plank Road, Zachary; simple arson and theft
Dalton Hinds: 19; 6178 Womack Road, Hall Summit, Mississippi; resisting a police officer with force or violence
Sierra Jackson: 23; 1905 Bay St., Baton Rouge; theft
Terri Johnson: 60; 10540 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Central; theft
Shakinah King: 30; 9178 Hampton, Wakefield; theft
Kameron Mason: 23; 9081 Barber Lane, Slaughter; theft
Wilfred Naquin: 19; 23838 La. 19, Slaughter; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Nicholas Scott: 43; 4201 Florida St., Zachary; fugitive warrant through Baker Police Department
Jack Wilkins: 31; 2658 75th Ave., Baton Rouge; possession/distribution of Schedule 1 drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapon with controlled dangerous substance, improper lane usage, and headlights required
Mcconnell Williams: 41; 12955 Canterbury Drive, Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property and theft
John Wrights: 25; 4530 Avenue C, Zachary; theft