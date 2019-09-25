Northwestern Middle cheerleaders celebrate recent football win Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 25, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Northwestern Middle School cheerleader Camille Masterson is full of energy and enthusiasm while cheering for the Broncos on Sept. 10. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Northwestern Middle School Dazzlers at West Feliciana on Sept. 10. The Dazzlers are coached by Shannon Milazzo. Photo by Jill Moore Buy Now Northwestern Middle School cheerleaders during their game with West Feliciana on Tuesday. The cheerleaders are coached by Shannon Milazzo Photo by Jill Moore Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Northwestern Middle School Bronco cheerleaders helped cheer the football team's 12-6 win over West Feliciana Middle on Sept. 10. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email