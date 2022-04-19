Louisiana Rotarians, golfers and corporate teams took part in the first Ginger Vann Memorial Golf Tournament on April 8, at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Baker, was named for Vann, the group’s former president and avid community activist.
She was the 2010 Baker Citizen of the Year and was among the Rotary Women of Action honored at the White House in 2015.
Vann traveled to India with a delegation of Louisiana Rotarians to be part of a mass immunization campaign known as a National Immunization Day.
Proceeds from the tournament will fund community service projects benefiting schools, the elderly, and individuals with special needs. Health and youth programs will be carried out in Vann’s name by Rotary Club of Baker and the Baker Charitable Foundation.