WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA’s Farm Service Agency will begin accepting nominations for county committee members on Friday.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. Individuals may nominate themselves or others as a candidate.
Committees make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally, including how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues, according to a news release.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serving on FSA county committees. The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms. Producers serving on our FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency.
To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. All nomination forms for the 2019 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 4.